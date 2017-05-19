D.A.R.E. board awards scholarships to high school seniors

× Expand Pictured (from left, front row) Stephen Rulo, Anne Snyders, Maddie Hansen, Quinten Dial, (back row) Jerseyville police officer Rich Portwood, Illini Middle School representative Sue Long, Jersey County code officer Derick Russel, and CNB Bank & Trust Assistant Vice President Matt Eschbach.

CNB Bank & Trust employee Matt Eschbach serves on the local D.A.R.E. (Drug Abuse Resistance Education) board in Jerseyville, organized through the Jerseyville Police Department.

The board recently presented $500 scholarship checks to four local high school students, Stephen Rulo, Anne Snyders, Maddie Hansen, and Quinten Dial. These impressive young adults were chosen from more than 20 local high school seniors who had, through the D.A.R.E. program, previously committed to staying drug and alcohol-free from their sixth-grade year through their senior year.

The D.A.R.E. program is designed to teach children how to live safe and healthy lives when it comes to challenges such as violence, drugs, and alcohol. Students who honored the commitment to remain alcohol and drug-free and displayed academic excellence were eligible to compete for the scholarship. The students in this scholarship competition completed applications, submitted resumes, and participated in interviews with the D.A.R.E. board. While every entrant was exceptional, the four recipients this year stood out as great examples of hard work and dedication to a healthy life free of drugs and alcohol, and all have wonderfully bright futures ahead of them.

“Congratulations again to Stephen Rulo, Anne Snyders, Maddie Hansen, and Quinten Dial, as you have been role models to your peers,” a CNB Bank & Trust press release states.

The D.A.R.E. program is taught in many schools and communities nationwide in an effort to educate children on the dangers of drugs, violence, and alcohol.

dare.org

