D.A.R.E. car and bike show set for Aug. 20 at EHS

EDWARDSVILLE — The 26th-anniversary Edwardsville Police D.A.R.E. (Drug Abuse Resistance Education) Show will be Sunday, Aug. 20, at Edwardsville High School, 6161 Center Grove Road.

Registration will be 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. The show will feature 55 vehicle classes and 8 motorcycle classes.

Admission is free for spectators. An entry fee of $15 (display-only, $10) will be collected at the gate.

Proceeds benefit the police department’s D.A.R.E. program in the Edwardsville School District. More than 1,500 students are taught the program each year.

