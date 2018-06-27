DAISY Award honors OSF Saint Anthony’s nurse

× Expand (From left) Daisy Award winner registered nurse Sheryl Sharp, Chief Operating Officer Sister M. Anselma, Chief Nursing Officer Colleen Becker, and registered nurse Paula McKenney

As a partner in the international DAISY Award program to recognize nurses’ extraordinary clinical skill and compassionate care, OSF Saint Anthony’s Health Center awarded its quarterly DAISY Award to Sheryl Sharp.

Sharp, a registered nurse who works in Labor and Delivery, was nominated by patients and visitors to OSF Saint Anthony’s. She was one of 30 nominations received for the second quarter.

“We truly appreciate the compassionate, merciful care that RNs provide every day, and the DAISY Award is one way to recognize these dedicated individuals,” said Colleen Becker, vice president chief nursing officer for OSF Saint Anthony’s.

Sharp has been with OSF Saint Anthony’s since 2007. One of the comments recognized her for demonstrating safe and compassionate care, and making a special connection with the patient by helping her see the positive side of life. “Thank you so much for having the most awesome nurse I’ve ever met,” the patient said.

The award program is in place in more than 2,000 health care facilities in all 50 states and 14 other countries. An acronym for Diseases Attacking the Immune System, the DAISY Foundation was formed in November 1999 by the family of J. Patrick Barnes, who died at age 33 of complications of idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura. During Barnes’ eight-week hospitalization, his family experienced the best in nursing care and compassion provided not only to him, but to everyone in his family. One of the goals they set in creating a foundation in his memory was to recognize extraordinary nurses and thank them for the gifts they give their patients and families.

For more information, visit the website.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter