Dance fever

Photo by Theo TateThe Roxana Shells dance team qualified for the Illinois Drill Team Association state finals Saturday, Feb. 11, in Springfield. Team members include (front row, from left) Cassiday Harvey, Katie Cook and Hannah Oldendorph; (back row) Dani McCleish, Sydney Martin, Haley Milazzo and Kennedy Laws.

ROXANA - When she was a senior at Roxana High School 10 years ago, Jessica Giddings helped her school’s dance team qualify for state competition.

This weekend, Giddings is heading back to state dance competition, this time as a coach.

Roxana qualified for state for the first time since 2007 after placing fourth in the Class A pom/dance division of the Illinois Drill Team Association Mattoon Regional.

“To me, it’s really special because the last time we went (to state) was in my senior year,” said Giddings, who graduated from Roxana in 2007.

The Shells have 12 members on the dance team and seven of them will compete in state. They are juniors Sydney Martin, Kennedy Laws, Dani McCleish and Haley Milazzo and sophomores Cassidy Harvey, Katie Cook and Hannah Oldendorph.

Sophomores Skylar Gray and Katherine Speckert and freshmen Sydnie Palmer, Shelby Sheppard and Reagan Van Wie round out the team.

The Shells will compete in the Illinois Drill Team Association Team Finals on Saturday, Feb. 11, at Prairie Capital Convention Center. A pep rally is scheduled for Friday, Feb. 10, at Roxana High School.

“It’s fun,” Martin said. “It’s exciting that our hard work is finally paying off.”

Giddings said she hopes her team turns in a strong performance at state.

“We know that going there is a job,” the third-year Roxana coach said. “We’re staying overnight and I think people look at overnights as fun when spending a night in the hotel, but this is professional and it’s serious and we want to make sure that we go out to get the job done and see what the state level is like so we can come back next year with the same goal of qualifying and possibly doing better than we’ve done in the previous years. We’re looking to see what other teams are bringing because there are a lot of teams that we’re going up against at state that we have not seen.”

Roxana became the second school in two weeks to qualify for state in dance. Civic Memorial’s dance team, also known as Pazzazz, finished 10th in Illinois High School Association Class 1A state competition at U.S. Cellular Coliseum.

CM qualified for state by placing second in the Class 1A-2 Mascoutah Sectional on Jan. 18.

Roxana competed in the Class 1A-1 division of the Mascoutah Sectional but didn’t qualify for state. The Shells finished 14th, eight places shy of a state-qualifying spot.

“With IHSA, they take all different categories and they mix them together,” McCleish said. “We were competing against lyrical, hip-hop and jazz and every one of them were under one giant pot, so it’s kind of harder. With IDTA, it’s just our division. We’re in pom/dance, so we qualify in state in pom dance. If we would have qualified for IHSA state, it would have been all different kinds.”

Giddings took over the Roxana dance program in 2014. She’s also a Roxana School District teacher.

“I’ve been fortunate enough to be with the juniors when they were in junior high with cheerleading,” she said. “When they became freshmen and a coaching position (for dance) opened up, I jumped on the opportunity. It’s been a work in progress and every year, they’re setting new goals and they’re achieving, achieving and achieving. So it’s awesome.”

Giddings said after she got hired as coach, her goal was to help make the Roxana dance program a successful one.

“The first year, we competed and we said that we didn’t want to get last place,” she said. “So we didn’t get last place, so we celebrated that. The big goal last year was to get more competitive and get used to competing. The first year we did only one competition. Last year, we did four or five competitions. This year, we’ve done five. This year, we said we want to qualify (for state) and here we are.”

