Dancin’ for doughnuts

A bunch of cops gathered at the local doughnut shop may not be a surprise to some. But Tuesday afternoon, there was a different kind of vibe behind the reason officers were at Duke Bakery in Alton. And it’s all because they’re “happy.”

“We are actually trying to be more involved and more connected to the community,” said Alton Police Department Officer Emily Hejna, who coordinates community relations on behalf of the department. “We certainly have a job to do and take it seriously, but we also are trying to humanize our officers. Over and over, we were approached and told by those out in the community, ‘We didn’t know officers could dance or have fun.’”

Hejna was sharing why members of the department have been going all over Alton, dancing and lip syncing their way from venue to venue. It’s all part of the nationwide 2018 Lip Sync Challenge taking place through first responder departments all over the country.

“There are about 12 or 15 officers in total participating in this, and they are all volunteering the time they are spending,” Hejna said. “Some are performing in the video we are creating, while others are working behind the scenes. It is not being done at any cost to the city. Additionally, Joe Moran of Unseen Stars is donating his videography services, as is Tabi Young of DK Dance Company. Tabi is providing the choreography for it.”

Hejna also noted that some of the high school-age dancers from DK Dance Company helped with scenes during the video shoot on Tuesday.

The song officers have chosen as the audio backdrop is “Happy” by Pharrell Williams. Some of the best-known venues from Alton will also star in the final cut in addition to Duke Bakery, including Alton City Hall, Alton Middle School, Bluff City Grill, Bowl Haven, Boys and Girls Club of Alton, Fast Eddie’s Bon Air, Germania Brew Haus, Riverview Park, The Post Commons, the pedestrian bridge that leads to Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater and, of course, the Alton Police Department facility.

“We are also hosting a flash mob downtown on Third Street on Thursday night that will be included, as will the ‘Chillin’ with the Chief’ ice cream giveaway to local kids and the Bikers & BBQ Festival events on Saturday,” Hejna added. “Shooting will wrap up on Saturday, and we are hoping to launch the final product early next week.” The video will be posted on the Alton Police Department Facebook page, as well as on other sites, joining the many already out there from departments all over the nation.

“There were probably somewhere between 50 and 70 people here at the bakery for the video shoot,” said Ben Hollis, who owns Duke Bakery with his wife, Amy, and father-in-law, Mike Doucleff. “It was so much fun. We are really looking forward to seeing the final product. It’s a great community effort.”

