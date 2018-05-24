Dancing machines

photo by Theo Tate photo by Theo Tate photo by Theo Tate photo by Theo Tate photo by Theo Tate photo by Theo Tate

GRANITE CITY | Lance Stewart made his third appearance at the Granite City Park District Winter Carnival on April 12 at Granite City High School’s Memorial Gymnasium.

But his third appearance was his last, as he plans to head into the Army later this year.

So the Granite City Park District gymnastics coach was determined to turn in a strong performance at this year’s carnival, dedicated to Michael Jackson.

“Fans and family who come out here want to see something nice, so we have to give something nice,” Stewart said.

The carnival began with Stewart impersonating the legendary pop singer in front of hundreds of people. He wore a black fedora, a white shirt, and a silver glove and was dancing to the song “Billie Jean.” Afterward, he got a big round of applause.

“I enjoyed it a lot,” he said.

For two hours, children from preschool to high school levels did performances in cheerleading, gymnastics, hip-hop dance, tumbling, ballet, tap, and jazz.

“It’s just a culmination of all of the different classes and weeks of hard work,” said Belinda Bahn, Granite City Park District gymnastics and program director. “All of the kids put in so many hours of work and classes and they brought it all together with the decorations and classes. It was a fabulous night.”

This year’s theme was “Rock With You.” Children did their performances from popular Jackson songs such as “Man In The Mirror,” “Don’t Stop ‘Til You Get Enough,” “Bad,” “Smooth Criminal,” “The Way You Make Me Feel” and “Beat It.”

“They enjoyed the music, even thought a lot of the coaches are old enough to really think back to the time when Michael Jackson was so popular,” said Bahn, who also was the director of the carnival. “That’s my life. That’s when we were younger. It’s always hard to top the next one. I always try to go above and beyond. The kids and parents seem to enjoy it.”

Jackson started performing with the Jackson Five in 1969 with four of his brothers and went on to achieve a successful 40-year musical career until his death in 2009.

“Most of the kids don’t know who Michael is, so it does us justice in showing them who Michael was,” Stewart said.

The carnival takes place at GCHS every year.

“I appreciate Granite City High School for letting us use their facilities for our show every year, that’s for sure,” Bahn said.

But the longtime park district gymnastics and dance director is upset Stewart will be leaving the coaching staff next month.

“I’m disappointed that he’ll be leaving us soon, but on to a higher purpose,” she said. “Lance is amazing.”

Stewart, who graduated from GCHS in 2017, has been working as gymnastics coach since 2016. He said he enjoyed coming to the carnival for the last three years.

“It’s the biggest show of the year,” he said. “You see 250 to 300 people come and watch. It’s the best show that I’ve been to and I love it.”

