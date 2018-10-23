David and Anita Hylla to be recognized with Circle of Care award

Riverbend Head Start & Family Services named Madison County Chief Judge David Hylla and wife, Anita, as the 2019 Circle of Care Award Honoree recipients.

The Maryville couple will be honored for their civic and social responsibility at the 26th annual Circle of Care Award Dinner and Auction. Over the span of 29 years, David Hylla has served as president and on the Board of Directors for New Opportunities, a workshop and training facility for the developmentally challenged. For more than 10 years, Anita Hylla has focused her energy and time with youth educational and recreational activities. Together, the couple has made a tremendous impact in Madison County. Proceeds will benefit local children served by the nonprofit Riverbend Head Start & Family Services.

The dinner will be at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, May 9, at The Commons at Lewis and Clark Community College.

The Hyllas are well-known for supporting missions that help disadvantaged youths and families. Riverbend Head Start & Family Services, Saint Louis University Athletics, and Southwestern Illinois College’s and Steelworkers Organization of Active Retirees’ scholarship programs are among the organizations they have strengthened through their time, talent and treasure.

The Hyllas join a list of more than 40 esteemed awardees also affectionately dubbed as Circle Alumni who have received the Circle of Care award for community building.

