Day camp open to children ages 6 to 12

BETHALTO — The Boys and Girls Club of Bethalto is accepting registrations for Camp Cool summer camp.

The club offers a fun experience for children ages 6-12 during June and July. Children spend their days in structured activities ranging from bowling, skating and dodgeball to arts and crafts and cooking. The club has a game room for social recreation and a gymnasium for physical fitness. Children leave the facility to go bowling and skating weekly. Every Friday, they spend the day on a field trip to exciting venues such as the St. Louis Zoo, Science Center and Pere Marquette State Park.

Limited spots are available for two sessions. The first session is June 5 to June 30; the second session is July 3 through July 28. Camp Cool is a day camp offered 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. The four-week camp costs $290 per child and includes field trips and educational, recreational and art programs. The staff-to-child ratio does not exceed 1 to 10. Each participant must also be a member of the Boys and Girls Club, with a membership fee of $15 per year. CHASI child care assistance is accepted to cover the fee. Fundraising options are available.

Camp Cool is open to children ages 6-12, regardless of their residence.

Office hours are 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. For information, call (618) 377-6030 or stop by the club, 324 E. Central St.

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter