Day of revelry on — and for — the river

Residents from Alton and surrounding communities are invited to attend the 12th annual Mississippi Earthtones Festival on Saturday, Sept. 15.

This one-day event is on the third Saturday in September, co-organized by Alton Main Street and the Sierra Club. According to coordinator and Alton Main Street Executive Director Sara McGibany, the festival is a celebration of the Mississippi River through art, music, and conservation.

“We want to encourage a connection between Alton residents and the river,” she said. “We want to celebrate everything wonderful the Mississippi brings to our community and our culture, and we want to educate people about conservation issues such as clean water, clean air, recreation on the river, our area’s nature and animal-based nonprofits.”

“We always have over 50 booths,” McGibany said. “Just about every nature-based organization in the whole area will be there setting up exhibits and activities where you can learn about different programs and different environmentally friendly businesses and what they are doing to help both local businesses and residents, to make their lives more environmentally friendly. It’s not just educational; it’s a great time. We’ll have live music all day, artists and makers who create projects out of recycled material and great food and beverages, all along the street.”

The river cleanup is the festival’s biggest highlight.

“To date, we have removed over 30 tons of trash from the Mississippi,” McGibany said.

The day of the festival, Broadway traffic will be closed between Alton and Henry streets.

The free festival will be noon to 10 p.m. Adults are encouraged to bring their children.

“We are really trying to encourage the celebration of Alton as a river town and encouraging people to connect with the natural world and appreciate natural resources,” McGibany said. “Preserve them and keep them safe for plants, animals, and humans.”

