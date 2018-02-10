Deadline approaching for minority scholarship applications

× Expand CherriesJD Getty Images/iStockphoto school

Illinois minority college students pursuing a degree in teaching and eligible for the Minority Teachers of Illinois Scholarship Program can still get funding for the 2017-18 school year if they get their applications in to the Illinois Student Assistance Commission, the state’s college access and financial aid agency, by midnight Thursday, Feb. 15.

Eligible students who receive funds for 2017-18 can use them as reimbursement for tuition, room and board and other school expenses.

The scholarship encourages academically talented minority students to pursue careers as teachers at nonprofit Illinois preschools, elementary and secondary schools. It also aims to provide minority children with access to a greater number of positive minority role models.

Qualified students may receive up to $5,000 per academic year for a maximum of 8 semesters or 12 quarters of assistance. Scholarship recipients must agree to teach in Illinois. If this teaching commitment is not fulfilled, the scholarship converts to a loan that must be repaid in full, plus interest. Applications are available online.

Students can also apply now for a 2018-19 MTI Scholarship. The priority date for processing those applications is March 1. Complete applications received after this date will be considered for the MTI Scholarship Program only if funding remains after all timely complete applicants have been awarded.

For more information, contact the ISAC Call Center toll free at (800) 899-4722 or isac.studentservices@illinois.gov.

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter