Deadlines approaching for VFW contests

The Alton Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1308 and its auxiliary are making residents aware of contests in which students can win money or earn scholarships.

Patriots Pen Essay Contest

This is for sixth, seventh and eighth grades. All entries begin at the post level; if they are a winner there they go to the district level, then state, and if a winner in the state they go to national. Most local and district and state winners receive a cash award. If they are lucky enough to be a national winner, they receive $5,000.

The essay length is 300 to 400 typewritten words (plus or minus five words maximum), no color or graphics and the essay cannot be less than 300 words. The theme is America’s Gift to My Generation.

The deadline is Oct 31.

VOD Audio Essay

This essay is for 9th to 12th grades. The students record their essays on an audio CD, one student per CD. It is to be between three to five minutes (plus or minus five seconds maximum). Judging is the same as the Patriots Pen Essay Contest: local, district, state and national if you are lucky enough to win. The national award is first place, $30,000. The theme is American History: Our Hope for the Future. The deadline is Oct. 31.

Creative Patriotic Art Awards

The art must be on paper or canvas. It can be watercolor, pencil, pastel, charcoal, tempera, crayon, acrylic, pen and ink, or oil. Digital photos are not accepted. Entries cannot be framed. Entries can be on stretcher frames or canvas board. Other entries must be matted on white. In matting, use heavy paper to reinforce back. Art should be no smaller than 8 by 10 inches and no larger than 18 by 24 inches, not including mat.

Applications are available at the post, 4445 N. Alby St., Alton. For information, contact Becky Willmore at (618) 466-6883.

