Debutante Cotillion returns to L&C

× Expand Participants in the biennial Debutante Cotillion include (top row, from left) Von-Taja Carter, Hannah DeBruce, Kyriauna Elliott, Jayla Fox (bottom row, from left) Brichel Landon, Dajia Robinson, and Autumn West.

The Alton section of the National Council of Negro Women Inc.’s biennial Debutante Cotillion is set for 5 p.m. Sunday, July 15, at the Commons at Lewis and Clark Community College.

Tickets are $50 for adults and $20 for children 10 and younger. For more information, contact Tanjela Johnson at (618) 670-2865 or email tanjela@sbcglobal.net.

