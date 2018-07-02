Debutante Cotillion returns to L&C

The Alton section of the National Council of Negro Women Inc.’s biennial Debutante Cotillion is set for 5 p.m. Sunday, July 15, at the Commons at Lewis and Clark Community College.  

Tickets are $50 for adults and $20 for children 10 and younger. For more information, contact Tanjela Johnson at (618) 670-2865 or email tanjela@sbcglobal.net

