Deca-mom: Natalie Runyon

Natalie Runyon is a 38-year-old mom who lives in Godfrey with her husband, Michael, in a home filled with family.

Quite full, in fact. Runyon is what might be known as a “deca-mom” — she is the mother of 10 children who range from age 3 all the way up to 20, some biological and some adopted. As if that weren’t unusual enough, among those 10, only one is a boy.

Runyon grew up in Roxana, graduating in 1997. These days, she spends her time primarily as a homemaker. She homeschools her children and also directs a local Classical Conversations homeschool community.

“I also recently started a business that sells fair trade and ethically produced goods, primarily made in Haiti, which is where three of my kids and six of my siblings were adopted from,” she said. “My business, Espwa Collective, is an effort to bring artisan-made goods to a wider market and increase the artists’ opportunities to have dignified employment that also provides an income for their families.”

She hosts a booth at The Gift Box in Alton.

When asked what’s most rewarding about being a mom, she said, “The deep and unique relationships I have with my kids. They are each different and special and I am blessed by watching them grow and to see their character develop and personality bloom.

“I think the most challenging thing, for me, is probably common to all moms. We spend the best years of our lives pouring into our kids, and we pray that we will see the fruit of that as they grow into adults themselves. There comes a day we have to let them go and watch as they build their own lives. To one degree or another, we are always letting go, and that’s a hard thing. We always wonder if our best is ‘good enough.’”

“Sometimes people act like we are ‘super parents’ because we have so many, but really we are just living life. We’ve had a big family for so long that it doesn’t feel unique, just normal.

“But practically speaking too, the laundry is really challenging with this many people,” Runyon said.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter