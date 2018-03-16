Decades Dash to feature disco tunnel

× Expand Glen Carbon’s Jorge Garcia, an SIUE School of Business alumnus, took first place in the men’s division during the 2017 Decades Dash.

Whip out your dancing shoes and boogie through the ‘70s during the second annual Decades Dash hosted by the Southern Illinois University Edwardsville Morris University Center.

The 5K run through campus begins at 9 a.m. Saturday, March 24. Entry fees are $15 for SIUE students, $25 for SIUE faculty, staff and alumni, and $35 for the general public. Register here. decadesdash.com.

“We are thankful for the tremendous support we received during our inaugural Decades Dash in 2017,” Karen Swanner of MUC Marketing said. “This year, runners will enjoy remnants of the ‘70s as they enjoy our beautiful campus. Our musical disco tunnel will surely provide the boost they need to finish strong!”

Each participant will receive a shirt, goody bag and finishers medal. Awards will be given for the top three overall finishers, top three in each age group and the best dressed of the ‘70s.

For information, visit the website or contact Swanner at (618) 650-2178.

