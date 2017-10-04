Deeds for needs

ALTON — Three hundred volunteers. Thirty projects. Four hours.

Sunday — World Communion Day — saw an army of volunteers tackle projects ranging from clearing brush and rebuilding a deck to addressing greeting cards and serving first responders lunch.

“Can we get it done in four hours?” That was the criterion that put a submitted project on the to-do list, Jim Kiel says. Kiel is pastor of Second Chances Community Church and this year’s chairman of Faith In Action, a joint effort of 11 area churches that spend the first Sunday in October in service to the community.

Kiel was at Church of the Living God on Maupin Avenue along with several other men replacing a rotting deck. He spent 30 years as a carpenter, so the job was second nature for him. The deck is the church’s fire exit and was a safety hazard. Once rebuilt, the 4- by 12-foot deck will be “safer, sturdier, a little wider, a little longer,” said one of the men in the group.

The project was a joint effort of Kiel and Alton Police Chief Jake Simmons. Kiel knows the church’s pastor, Donald Tolbert; Simmons wants to build a strong relationship with the neighborhood.

“It’s a great program,” Simmons says. “With all the negativity surrounding police forces, it’s important to project a helping hand. I want people to know we’re there to make the city better.”

Two other officers also were helping out that day.

Tolbert, the church’s pastor for nine years, said he was grateful for the help and will “pay it forward.”

“This will inspire people here to want to help,” he said. “Kids will learn about carpentry, youth will learn to work together and the community learns about helping each other. In return, we can go out and help others.”

Faith In Action started 12 years ago under the direction of Godfrey First United Methodist Church’s former pastor, Don Long. Since then, the original program has grown to the 11 churches that participated this year, including Community Christian Church and Emmanuel Free Church. Projects and volunteers are grouped by skill level, but Kiel says there’s work for everyone who wants to help.

Deborah Ormond, a member of Godfrey First United Methodist Church, has participated for several years. This year, she was out at Beverly Farm painting a shed.

“I feel it’s an important part of our community — our community at large and our church community,” she said. “I enjoy seeing and feeling the unity.”

Nearby, Mike Varner was prepping a security guard shack for painting. A member of Bridge Church on 12th Street, he’s been involved with Faith in Action all but the first year. He said people are missing an important point.

“Faith In Action was first started by laypeople, Gene and Joanne Newberry,” Varner says. “These are laypeople who are helping, not skilled laborers.”

The year after starting the project, the Newberrys gave a talk at his church and he was inspired to help. The following year, he accompanied them to another church.

“It snowballed from there,” he says. “It’s cool the way it’s grown.”

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter