Deer harvest slightly down for 2016

SPRINGFIELD – Hunters in Illinois harvested a preliminary total of 144,150 deer during all 2016-17 seasons, which concluded Jan. 15.

The total preliminary deer harvest for all seasons compares with a total harvest for all seasons of 155,229 in 2015-16.

During this year’s deer seasons, hunters took 44 percent does and 56 percent males.

A breakdown of Illinois deer hunting seasons is as follows:

Archery: Archery deer hunters in Illinois took a preliminary total of 53,479 deer during the season which began on Oct. 1, 2016 and concluded on Jan. 15, 2017. That compares with the harvest of 56,767 during the 2015-16 archery season.

Youth: Young deer hunters harvested 3,259 deer during the 2016 Illinois youth deer season conducted on Oct. 8-10, 2016, compared with 2,850 deer harvested during the 2015 youth hunt.

Traditional firearm season: Hunters took a preliminary total of 79,429 deer during the 2016 Illinois firearm deer season on Nov. 18-20 and Dec. 1-4, compared with 86,847 deer taken during the 2015 firearm season.

Muzzleloader: Hunters using muzzleloading rifles harvested 3,297 deer during the 2016 muzzleloader-only deer season on Dec. 9-11, compared with 2,403 in 2015.

Late-winter seasons: The 2016-17 late-winter antlerless only and special CWD deer seasons concluded on Jan. 15, with a combined preliminary harvest total for both seasons of 4,686 deer, compared with a harvest of 6,362 deer taken during those seasons in 2015-16. Season dates for the late-winter and CWD seasons were Dec. 29-Jan. 1 and Jan. 13-15.

There were 14 northern Illinois counties open to the special CWD season in 2016-17, the same counties that were open for the 2015-16 seasons. The special CWD season is used to assist in slowing the spread of chronic wasting disease in the Illinois deer herd.

There were 24 counties open for the late-winter antlerless season in 2016-17. Four counties open previously for the late-winter season were closed for 2016-17 because they had reached deer population goals, while one county was added to the late-winter hunt. Counties that are at or below their individual goal for two consecutive years may be removed from the late-winter season.

Tables on the PDF link below will provide a county-by-county summary of preliminary deer harvest results for 2016-17 and harvest results for 2015-16.

https://www.dnr.illinois.gov/news/Documents/IDNR-DeerPrelimHarvest-Jan2017.pdf

