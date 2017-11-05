Defining normal

Curtis Galloway was the talk of the campus on Oct. 25. The campus of Lewis and Clark Community College in Godfrey, that is, where about 50 people listened to every word he had to say.

Galloway is the central regional director of a national group known as One Million Kids for Equality. As the founder of the St. Louis regional office, Galloway’s distinctive take on this advocacy group’s mission is invaluable.

He previously attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale and Monmouth College. He is also now a visible part of the LGBTQ+ community — something that wasn’t always positive for him, especially growing up in the rural small town of Benton in far southern Illinois. It was his journey as a survivor of teenage conversion therapy that he spoke about on this Wednesday afternoon.

The LGBTQ+ Forum on the backstage of the Ann Whitney Olin Theatre on campus was co-sponsored by LC Pride and the student newspaper, The Bridge. Louise Jett, a media specialist and adjunct faculty member at the college, serves as adviser to both groups.

Jett shared highlights of the history and forward movement of the LGBTQ+ community before Galloway took over the podium. Jett first shared terminology and definitions for those who are unfamiliar with words associated with the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer-plus community, including such words as transphobia and genderism. She shared an extensive list of successful LGBTQ+ leaders in their fields throughout history.

Among those noted were Eileen Gray, an Irish furniture designer and architect who was also a bisexual; Alan Turing, a pioneering computer scientist and gay man; Anne Lister, a lesbian Yorkshire landowner and industrialist; Lynn Conway, an American electrical engineer and computer scientist who is also a transgender woman; Jack Monroe, a non-binary transgender person who has established herself as a British food writer, journalist and activist; and James Barry, a transgender man who performed the first successful Caesarean section.

Other perhaps better known LGBTQ+ history makers include Alec Guinness, an actor best known as Obi-Wan Kenobi from “Star Wars;” Andy Warhol, an American artist, director and producer who was a leading figure in the visual art movement known as pop art; and Frida Kahlo, a Mexican painter who mostly painted self-portraits.

After Jett’s presentation, Galloway began to share his story. He refers to this therapy with quotes around the word, while noting it was “an interesting experience.”

Coming out to his parents as gay when he was 16, Galloway said, “Initially it wasn’t that bad. It then sunk in a little more.”

And it wasn’t long before he and they were traveling from their Southern Illinois home to see a Christian counselor in Kentucky who specialized in “sexual issues” twice a week. The hope was that this “therapy” could convert him back to being a “normal” teenage boy.

The counselor engaged both Curtis and his parents in what Galloway described as more “vanilla; it was more of talk therapy.” The counselor would eventually move toward identifying the reason behind Galloway’s issue as a more absent father and an overbearing mother.

“The counselor said I lacked the masculinity to be a man,” Galloway explained, as the counselor had said in relation to an absent father, “and that is why I sought it out in other men.”

As a course or prescription for treatment, Galloway’s parents were instructed to keep him away from his gay-affirming friends back home and to ensure he was active in church and in all the usual teenage boy activities, including dating girls. The counselor advised Curtis to exercise, eat healthy, and pray. He also was “prescribed” to study images of women and to masturbate to them to redirect his sexual orientation.

Galloway continued sharing the story of his conversion therapy experience.

“There were times when I told them what they wanted to hear just so they would leave me alone. I saw a duality in me. I would go along with the therapy, then say it wasn’t working. Honestly, I was afraid I was going to end up asexual, and I didn’t want that either.

“Gay people are predators — that was the thought all around this. The small town mentality is that gay people are gross, gay men are gross. A man is seen as deviating from what he’s supposed to do. With women, it is often more tolerated, more accepted, to be gay. People at my high school, though, were more accepting than you would think given that we were in a very small rural town.

“The therapy didn’t work,” Galloway said. “And when I admitted that I wasn’t feeling any different, I was told that I wasn’t trying hard enough. I was actually ‘worse’ at the end than when I started. My parents finally realized this, too.”

At the time, his family did not know what they were doing was wrong, Galloway said. His family has now become supportive, but it took time.

“Driving back from Monmouth College with my dad one time is when he came around and accepted me,” he said.

Just two weeks ago, Galloway added, his dad told him he still felt bad about what happened seven years earlier when Curtis came out as a gay man.

When asked why co-hosting this forum was important, LC student and The Bridge’s editor-in-chief Helen Jarden said, “It’s important for Lewis and Clark Community College to show support for LGBTQ+ students, especially during LGBTQ+ history month. If we aren’t active in showing our support, there will be many students who won’t know that this is a campus that encourages and protects diversity.

“The world we live in today can be extremely dangerous for the LGBTQIA+ community,” she said. “Now, more than ever, we need to let everyone know that Lewis and Clark is a safe place.”

Galloway has since become a very visible, vocal advocate for the LGBTQ+ community. Now living in St. Louis, his testimony to Congress and to Gov. Bruce Rauner as a survivor helped bring a ban on conversion therapy by counselors in Illinois.

He cautioned, however, “There are people who think this is no longer happening, but it is. And you can’t necessarily legally stop church leaders from administering conversion therapy, as it can be seen as part of their religious practices.”

One Million Kids is a nationwide initiative based in Seattle that advocates for youth LGBTQ+ rights. Galloway, as a part of this national dialogue, is ready to travel and talk to any group that is ready to listen. He is recruiting members for his advisory committee now as well and welcomes contact from anyone who has an interest.

In his role as the central regional director for its St. Louis chapter, Galloway also advocates a continued open dialogue on conversion therapy and other issues faced by members of the LGBTQ+ community.

“Awareness is key — it all needs to be talked about: intelligently, with an informed and open mind,” he said.

There are sage words of advice Galloway also shares every chance he can get with those who are considering coming out and identifying themselves to be a part of the LGBTQ+ community or questioning how to handle their sexual identity.

“Most importantly, come out when it’s safe,” he advised. “Assess your safety first. If you think your well-being is at stake, then go with what you are feeling and wait. Get your support system in place. Know you will get to be who you truly are sooner or later.

“Be yourself, and know who you are,” he added. “Don’t let others define you. Your family will be difficult to deal with, at least at first. And sometimes, your chosen family turns out to be stronger.”

onemillionkids.org

