Defying the odds: Jackie Magoc

Former local resident Julia Swan Danner said, “My friend Jackie is a single mom of one. She lives with her child in one room of her mom’s house. Jackie works full time in mental health and is getting her master’s degree. It’s super impressive to me. I’m a stay-at-home mom, married, not currently in school. I can’t get half the stuff done she does.”

The friend she is referring to is Jackie Magoc, 26, of St. Louis. Her daughter will turn 2 on May 20.

“The most rewarding thing about being a mom is that every day is a new day,” Magoc said. “There are constantly new adventures that both me and my daughter embark upon on a daily basis. There is no such thing as the same day twice as Mom. It had been so much joy to watch my child’s personality develop. She truly is an amazing little human that brings so much joy to everyone around her.”

Receiving her bachelor of social work degree from Saint Louis University in spring 2013, she is enrolled at the University of Missouri St. Louis. She will receive her master of social work degree from UMSL, with an emphasis in health and behavioral health, on May 12. She also will graduate with a 3.75 grade point average.

While raising a child and being a full time master’s degree candidate is a full plate in itself, Magoc is also employed in a responsible position with nonprofit St. Louis Arc. With the odds stacked against her, Magoc has learned how to manage life’s demands.

“I am also a residential coordinator overseeing five group homes in the St. Louis region for individuals with developmental disabilities,” she said. “In my role, I ensure that the people with disabilities are supported to live meaningful and fulfilling lives.

“The most challenging thing has been juggling all of the ‘hats’ that I must wear in life,” she added. “I have been completing my MSW since I was pregnant with my daughter, Kennedy. The early months of her life made it very difficult to maintain the energy to complete my required course for my MSW, care for an infant as a new mom and continue to work full time. Kennedy’s spirit of life and joy have pushed me through the most difficult times and she has been my main motivator for success in all areas of life,” she said.

“Mothers all over the world constantly are pulled in multiple directions for their line of work, family obligations and personal successes. I want to take this time to salute all of the mothers that dedicate their lives to the betterment of their children and themselves. During my two years of motherhood, I have learned that we must dig down deep to continue to be strong for ourselves and our children.

“That inner strength is the strength that has continued to guide me through the challenging times this last year,” she added. “It has not been easy being a mom, MSW student and a full-time supervisor, but it has been the most rewarding experience of my life to date.”

