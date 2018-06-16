Delays expected during Chain of Rocks bridge inspection

× Expand roadwork

Lane restrictions will be encountered on the I-270 Chain of Rocks Canal Bridge beginning Monday, according to the Illinois Department of Transportation.

The lane restrictions are needed to perform a bridge inspection.

The following lane closures will take place:

The westbound right shoulder and ramp lane will be closed from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday

The eastbound right shoulder and ramp lane will be closed from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday

The ramps to and from Illinois 3 will remain open. It is anticipated this work will be completed Tuesday.

Traffic delays are anticipated; motorists are encouraged to consider alternate routes. Traffic control devices will be utilized to assist motorists during these restrictions. The department asks that motorists be patient, reduce speed, obey warning signs, and use additional caution when traveling near this work zone.

Additional information is available online and at the IDOT District 8 Twitter page.

