Democrats select Hankins to replace Helen Hawkins on County Board

Madison County Democratic Party Chairman Mark Von Nida has announced that, subsequent to a caucus held by a nominating committee of the precinct committeemen of County Board District 16, Chris Hankins has been voted unanimously to replace Helen Hawkins’s board seat on the November ballot. Hawkins held the seat for 16 years until her untimely death earlier this month.

According to Madison County Clerk Debbie Ming-Mendoza, a provision of the Illinois election law allows that when the death of a candidate occurs 14 days prior to an election, a nominating committee from that person’s political party can replace the candidate on the ballot.

Von Nida remarked that this was an easy decision because Helen herself had written a letter to the Madison County Board Chairman asking that Chris Hankins be her replacement in the event she retired from her board seat.

“Helen made an excellent choice and we are very fortunate that Chris agreed to have his name placed on the ballot,” Von Nida said. “He is uniquely qualified because he is already an elected official, having served as a trustee on the Pontoon Beach Village Board since 2011.”

Von Nida said Hankins holds the same values and beliefs as Helen — “an independent voice with a priority of service to the community, a deep concern for the needs of the people being represented and a willingness to fight the good fight when it comes to important issues that are in the best interest of the district and the county.”

Hankins has lived in Pontoon Beach for 20 years with his wife, Pam. They have been married for 25 years and have one daughter, Alyson, who is attending graduate school at the University of Missouri. Hankins graduated from Granite City High School in 1990 and received his associate’s degree from Rankin Technical College in 1992. He completed a five-year journeyman wireman apprenticeship with the Illinois Brotherhood of Electrical Workers and is a business agent representing IBEW Local 309 in Collinsville.

He was elected to the Pontoon Beach Village Board in April 2011. He has served as a trustee for the past 7 1/2 years. He is chairman of the finance committee, the police committee, and the Pontoon Beach Public Water District. He also serves on the personnel committee and park committee. Hankins, along with other trustees, brought the residential waste hauling and recycling program to the village of Pontoon Beach. This saved wear and tear to the roads, saved residents money and made trash haulers accountable for spills and damages. He has helped start Party at the Beach, one of the area’s most successful homecoming festivals.

In the past, Hankins has served as vice president for the Collinsville Soccer Association and volunteered as a coach for youth wrestling in Granite City. He has helped coordinate cleanup projects on Long Lake by removing trash and fallen trees to improve drainage and appearance. He taught night school through the SWIC accreditation program at the IBEW Local 309 for 15 years. He also served 10 years on his Local Health and Welfare Board and 401k Trust.

Von Nida praised Chris, saying, “He is committed to open discussion with the entire community to identify problems and solutions that confront our county. He believes in employing good sense and sound judgment in practical matters to everyday decisions that are made on behalf of his constituents.”

