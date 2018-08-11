Dental school kicks off fall semester with resource fair

× Expand SIUE Chancellor Randy Pembrook offers Dairy Queen blizzards to students at the SIU School of Dental Medicine during the celebratory Resource Fair.

ALTON | Southern Illinois University School of Dental Medicine students received a warm, upbeat welcome to campus for the fall semester Aug. 7 during the school’s inaugural Resource Fair.

Students, faculty, staff and administrators were treated to free pizza, live DJ entertainment and massages. They also had the opportunity to visit with campus representatives, who provided helpful information about resources such as Campus Recreation, the Career Development Center, Health Service, Library and Information Services, and more.

“The beginning of the fall semester always brings fresh motivation to students who are excited to move forward in their academic journey,” dental school Dean Bruce Rotter said. “We appreciate the many members of the SIUE community who organized and attended the Resource Fair. I believe the students truly appreciated the gesture and the opportunity to learn about the available academic resources and recreational opportunities.”

Free Dairy Queen blizzards were a highlight of the event, as SIUE Chancellor Randy Pembrook and Alton Mayor Brant Walker handed out the classic Oreo and cookie dough treats.

“When I think of the SIU SDM, I think of giving,” Pembrook said. “You do an incredible amount of positive work in your communities through events like Give Kids a Smile Day. There’s a true calling that goes along with the health professions. On behalf of SIUE, Edwardsville and the Alton and East St. Louis areas, I thank you for your spirit of giving and wish you well as you start a new semester.”

“The city of Alton welcomes the school’s new and returning students,” Walker added. “Our city is gaining national recognition, and I want to thank you for the value you add to this community. The people in this room are an asset and bring great pride to Alton.”

As students begin a new semester of important dental studies and practice, they expressed their appreciation for the upbeat support demonstrated throughout the fair.

“The Resource Fair has been a great way to help us celebrate the start of the school year,” second-year dental student Parsh Maheshwari of Effingham said. “There’s a lot of energy on campus and this has been an all-around successful event.”

“When we return to school, we jump right in and it’s pretty intense and stressful,” second-year student Cecily Giaquinto of New Lennox added. “This has been a nice reminder that this is a fresh start, and we shouldn’t get too stressed yet. We’re all chipper and excited to meet the new students.”

“I was super excited about today’s event, especially because it involved so many outside leaders and campus community members,” third-year student Michelle Hickey of Lisle said. “We’re rarely all in the same place, so this has been a great opportunity to meet new students and reconnect with classmates in a fun environment.”

Hickey spoke with representatives from multiple SIUE programs and was glad to know of the resources available to students.

“Everyone was incredibly nice,” she said. “I honestly was under the opinion that I probably wouldn’t need help from resources like the Career Development Center. But after talking with them, I realized that they can offer me great support with things like resumé review and interview tips. It’s nice to know they’re here to help.”

Dental students are eager to continue on their journey toward completing their doctor of dental medicine degrees.

“I’ve always wanted to be a dentist,” Giaquinto said. “It’s a great profession that allows a person to make a strong positive impact in the community. It’s work that you can really be proud of.”

