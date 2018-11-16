Dental students provide free care for veterans

× Expand The Southern Illinois University School of Dental Medicine provided free dental care during its inaugural Veteran’s Care Day.

Faculty, staff, and students at the Southern Illinois University School of Dental Medicine in Alton demonstrated their appreciation for the sacrifice and service of the nation’s veterans by providing free dental care at the inaugural Veteran’s Care Day on Nov. 15.

“I jumped on this opportunity,” said Jason York of Macomb, who served in the Air Force from 1993-97. “This was a great offering for veterans. I’ve seen a lot of people here for a lot of major dental work that has to be done. You can tell they’re comfortable at the SIU School of Dental Medicine.”

Third- and fourth-year dental students, under the supervision of dental school faculty who are all licensed dentists, provided free exams, x-rays, cleanings, fillings and extractions. Nearly $22,000 worth of comprehensive care was provided to 33 patients.

Edwardsville native Kathy Long brought her father, Clarence Korte, a World War II veteran, to Veteran’s Care Day.

“I have aging parents and their insurance doesn’t cover dental care, so we were thrilled to learn of this opportunity,” Long said. “You can’t believe the relief on these veterans’ faces just being able to get this service done. They are incredibly thankful.”

“We were thrilled with the service and thoroughly enjoyed visiting with the other veterans as we waited,” she said.

Robert Jones of Glen Carbon served in Germany in 1960-62.

“The process was easy, and I was greeted quite nicely,” he said. “I’m glad the snow didn’t keep us away.”

“We understand that the selflessness of those who serve our country is the very reason we enjoy our freedoms,” said Katie Kosten, director of community dentistry. “We know there are a lot of veterans in need of dental care. This was a way that we could give back in the way we are equipped. We were honored to say thank you to our veterans.”

Watch the video here

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter