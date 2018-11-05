Dentistry With TLC gives veterans reason to smile

× Expand Matthew and Patricia Edwards

A local disabled veteran has plenty to smile about this year. Last year, he was selected as the recipient of a generous $15,000 gift from Dentistry With TLC in Godfrey.

Matthew Edwards, a 53-year-old Desert Storm veteran, was born and raised in Alton. He is married to Patricia Edwards. Prior to returning to college at Lewis and Clark Community College, he served in the Army for seven years. He earned his associate in applied science administrative assistant degree in the spring of 2018.

In recognition of Veterans Day, Dr. Anna Smith and her husband, Travis, owners of Dentistry With TLC, took nominations to award up to $15,000 in free dental work to a veteran.

“Both my father and Travis’ father are Korean War veterans,” Smith said. “My dad served in the Air Force and Travis’ dad served in the Army. Travis and I were taught to love our country and honor the men and women who serve to keep us safe and free. We understand helping one veteran with needed dental work will not make a big difference to this group of underserved men and women. We were just hoping to brighten the life of one lucky veteran and maybe give other dentists the idea to help a veteran, too.”

The couple randomly selected Edwards from a group of nominees. Anyone could nominate a friend, relative, or themselves for the award. Edwards was nominated by Terry Lane, Lewis and Clark’s director of veterans services.

“When I saw the Dentistry With TLC offer in a local newspaper in early November, I was absolutely amazed,” Lane said. “Dr. Smith was making a life-changing offer to help a veteran, so I decided I would try to help her find a veteran student who could really benefit from the opportunity. Matt and I had talked about the cost of dental work but had not yet found a solution.”

Smith asked Lane to inform Edwards he had been chosen as the winner of a new smile.

“When I heard Matt would get this assistance, it was almost too much to process,” Lane said.

“When I was informed that I had won the dental work, I was hesitant to go and claim my prize because it had been so long since I had been to a dentist,” Edwards said. “I was scared of the work that had to be done. I was also embarrassed at how bad I had allowed my mouth to become. But Dr. Smith explained the importance of the procedure and she put my mind at ease.”

Edwards explained problems with his teeth have always created confidence issues, in addition to physical pain. He hadn’t been able to afford dental work since 1993. When Smith first met with Edwards to determine what dental work was required, she quickly realized $15,000 wasn’t going to provide him with the care he needed.

“I explained to Matt and his wife what he really needed was a dental overhaul including dental implants, gum treatments, whitening, root canals, crowns, bridges, and snap-on-dentures. The cost of this treatment would be more than $30,000 and our gift was only for $15,000. But after meeting with Matt and his wife, and discussing the potential life-changing ability of this gift, Travis and I felt led to provide the entire treatment at no cost.”

Edwards completed his dental treatment with Smith last spring, just a few weeks before graduation. Now he can’t contain his bright smile.

“The gift of a smile has changed my life dramatically,” he said. “It has boosted my confidence 100-fold. I had been smiling with a closed mouth for so long. Now I can freely show my teeth. I feel like a new person with my new smile.”

Edwards returns regularly to Dentistry With TLC to get his teeth cleaned so his new smile will stay healthy for years to come.

“I would like to say to Dr. Smith, Travis, and the team at Dentistry With TLC, thank you for the gift that you bestowed upon me,” he said. “Your professionalism and friendship has made a very big impact not only in my life but my wife’s also. You all have given me something to smile about, literally, and I thank you from the bottom of my heart.”

The Smiths decided to offer the $15,000 TLC Loves Veterans giveaway again in 2018. To enter a friend or family member who is a veteran, email tlclovesveterans@gmail.com or send a letter to 1317 D’Adrian Professional Park, Godfrey, IL 62035. In addition to selecting one big winner, Dentistry With TLC is offering 15 percent off all services to all veterans in November. If more than one discount is available, they will use the largest discount. Smith is accepting new patients and looks forward to helping more veterans.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter