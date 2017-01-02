Department of Natural Resources tracking deer disease

× Expand A white-tailed deer.

The state of Illinois should know soon if chronic wasting disease is spreading in its deer population.

Hunters wrapped up a special chronic wasting disease hunting window last weekend, and archery season carries over till Jan. 15. After that, the state hopes to know just how far chronic wasting has spread.

The disease is 100 percent fatal for deer.

Douglas Dufford of the Illinois Department of Natural Resources said it cost the state approximately $1 million to track the disease in 2016.

However, since Illinois has some of the best deer-hunting territory in the country, Dufford believes it’s an investment worth making.

“We view it as a million dollars — a million and a half dollars — spent to protect a billion-dollar resource,” he said. “Right now, the funding seems adequate for what we can do and have been doing.”

DNR has found chronic wasting disease in 16 of Illinois’ 102 counties. Most of the cases are contained in northern Illinois, near the Wisconsin border, but the disease has been confirmed as far south as Livingston and Kankakee.

Dufford said the state wants to stop the disease before it hits the rich hunting grounds in western and southern Illinois.

Illinois News Network

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter