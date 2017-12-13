Derelict residential properties face demolition in Alton

Alton’s Committee of the Whole unanimously passed a resolution at its meeting Monday to accept low bids received to demolish 10 homes throughout the city.

Properties scheduled for demolition include 1318 E. Fourth St., 811 Chouteau Ave., 600 Sheppard St., 1023 W. Ninth St., 1124 Putnam St., 2110 Amelia St., 610 Anderson Ave., 3028 Glenwood Ave., 1003 Easton St. and 615 E. Fifth St.

Committee members also unanimously accepted low bids to abate asbestos in 9 more that will soon after be demolished. The city’s Building and Zoning Department will oversee the projects, and the city of Alton will place liens on the properties with hopes of being reimbursed in the future for the costs of demolition.

In other action, the committee unanimously passed a resolution that will alter the total number of liquor licenses issued by the city. The resolution called for an increase in the number of Class D liquor licenses by one, bringing that number up from 27 to 28. A Class D license allows for consumption on premises only, as a part of a restaurant establishment.

The resolution also calls for an increase in the number of Class C-1 licenses by one, bringing them to a total of 8. Class C-1 licenses allow for the retail sale of beer and wine in original packaging for off-premise consumption. Finally, a reduction in the number of Class C-2 liquor licenses issued by one, bringing their total down from 4 to 3, was included in the resolution as well. A Class C-2 license allows for the sale of beer and wine in original packaging for off-premise consumption and also allows for on-premise consumption by the drink or pitcher.

Before the liquor license resolution was passed, 6th Ward Alderwoman Stephanie Elliott questioned why action was under consideration.

“It is my understanding that a current holder of a C-2 has requested to give up the C-2 and to acquire these two new licenses,” Corporation Counselor Jim Schrempf explained.

The establishment was not identified, as it is not the practice to make changes for a particular business, Schrempf further said, “but as a matter of public policy.”

A loading zone to be established in front of 318 E. Broadway, the location of The Brown Bag Bistro slated to open mid-January, was also recommended by the committee for adoption, along with a no-parking zone to be established on both sides of the 1600 block of Nolte Place.

All of the actions approved by the Committee of the Whole will go in front of the full Alton City Council for final approval and implementation tonight.

