Despite church merger, pantry service continues in Alton

× Expand food sharing

The historic church in Alton known as College Avenue Presbyterian Church for more than 175 years merged with United Presbyterian Church in Wood River a year ago, having vacated its walls at 1702 Clawson St. in 2015.

The church, once ministered by abolitionist Elijah P. Lovejoy, announced it was selling its Alton property because maintenance had become too expensive and was keeping its congregation from carrying out its overall mission.

Along with this move went the church’s food pantry. The church’s congregation, and its pantry, had gone “to nest” with the United Presbyterian in Wood River in fall 2015, according to the church’s mission and outreach committee co-chair Karen Wilson, but the two churches had maintained separate congregations.

“During Lent, we began to study together, and that led to talks of merging,” Wilson said. “In September 2016, the merger became official and that’s when LoveJoy United Presbyterian was formed.”

Wilson is reaching out with a message now: that with the merger and move to Wood River, the congregation is still meeting the needs of the Alton community.

LoveJoy provides pantry services at two locations. On the third Monday of each month from 10 to 11 a.m., they distribute from an Alton site at the rear parking lot of the EconoWash Laundromat at the corner of College and Main streets in Upper Alton, near the former church site.

The next distribution in Alton will be 10-11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 18.

“We still distribute food and other personal items to those in need,” Wilson said. “We are still in the neighborhood that once was our home. Our church is concerned that people in the Alton community do not know that. We used to have 40 to 50 people that we helped each week. And while we are distributing just once a month now in that same neighborhood, we want Alton to know we are still there to help.

“The owner of the laundromat is very supportive,” Wilson said. “He knows the need is there and believes in what we are doing.”

On the second and fourth Mondays of each month, the congregation distributes items from 9-11 a.m. from its church home at 2550 Rock Hill Road in Wood River.

“Anyone who is struggling and needs help with meeting grocery needs is welcome: just bring identification,” Wilson said, referring to either location.

For more information, contact the church at (618) 254-5880.

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter