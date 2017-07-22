Despite job growth, Illinois’ unemployment rate rises

Illinois’ unemployment rate rose slightly in June despite some modest gains in jobs during the month.

The state’s workforce has more than 300,000 people who are looking for work and can’t find it. The figures released by the Illinois Department of Employment Security Thursday show the state’s unemployment rate rose to 4.7 percent in June from 4.6 percent in May. The state gained more than 8,000 jobs during the month, including about 900 in manufacturing.

Despite the growth in jobs, the overall labor force shrank again. That’s what concerns Department of Employment Security spokesman Bob Gough the most.

“This was the fourth consecutive decline in labor force, which is now at its lowest level in Illinois since March of 2006,” Gough said.

Illinois Department of Commerce Director Sean McCarthy said the state needs to become more competitive through structural reforms that will improve the economy.

“A competitive economy is crucial to creating jobs and opportunities for Illinoisans in every corner of the state,” McCarthy said in a news release. “We must institute true reforms that will help businesses expand and thrive here.”

Contributing to the decline was 1,000 construction jobs lost in what should have been a big month for the sector.

“To see this stagnation that we’ve seen in the construction sector so far this year is certainly concerning,” Gough said.

Construction is tied to a number of other economic factors such as home sales and other new businesses.

“You certainly need to have increases in the labor force before you’re going to see any real growth,” Gough said.

Illinois’ unemployment rate is still three-tenths of a percentage point behind the national average.

Illinois News Network

