Digging up the past

× Expand East St. Louis artifacts Artifacts from the East St. Louis excavation, from ancient to modern

COLLINSVILLE — Hear the latest discoveries about a huge Native American settlement excavated in modern-day East St. Louis when archaeologist Dr. Tamira K. Brennan delivers a free presentation Feb. 26 at Cahokia Mounds State Historic Site.

Brennan, coordinator of the Illinois State Archaeological Survey’s American Bottom Field Station, will speak at 2 p.m. at the site’s Interpretive Center.

The survey conducted excavations in East St. Louis for the relocation of Interstate 70 approaching the new Stan Musial Bridge. They found a massive settlement associated with a huge mound center, second only to Cahokia Mounds.

The project uncovered more than 6,000 pits, structures, monumental posts and other features dating from about AD 900 to 1250.

In her presentation, Insights and Updates on Greater Cahokia from Excavations at the East St. Louis Precinct, Brennan will explain what the discoveries reveal about daily life, social and political structures and how East St. Louis, Cahokia and other villages together formed one of North America’s first and largest pre-Columbian cities.

For information, call (618) 346-5160.

cahokiamounds.org

