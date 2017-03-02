Dinner and auction to benefit Alton’s music programs

ALTON — The 14th annual Alton Band & Orchestra Builders Music Matters Dinner & Auction will take place Saturday, March 11 in the Alton High School Commons.

The cost for tickets is $25 per person. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. for viewing of all auction items and bidding for silent auction items. Dinner is at 7 p.m. followed by the live auction scheduled to begin at approximately 8:15 p.m. Performances by the AHS Jazz Band and the Symphonic Orchestra will begin at 6 p.m.

There are many items available for guests to purchase. This includes gift certificates to local restaurants, Cardinals baseball tickets (including a set of 4 in the exclusive Redbird Club Area); $300 gift certificates to Halpin Music Co., Ruth’s Chris Steak House and Alton Refrigeration; a handmade teddy bear from Ballard’s Bears; a Yadier “Yadi” Molina matted and framed autographed picture with certificate of authenticity; a one-of-a-kind pencil portrait of St. Louis Cardinals legends Stan “The Man” Musial, Bob Gibson and “Yadi” Molina; handmade quilts and afghan, and more.

Dinner will be catered by Tony’s Restaurant and includes peppered pork tenderloin, grilled chicken breast, sour cream and chive potatoes, seasoned green beans, house salad and cheesecake.

“Enjoy great music, great food and a great time for only $25 per person as you help support the Alton School District’s instrumental music program,” a press release states.

Call Ed Gray at (618) 466-9240 or Laura Plummer at (618) 474-6967 to make reservations or for information.

