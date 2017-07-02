Disney’s "Beauty and the Beast" comes to ALT

× Expand Photo by Pete Basola Belle (Margaret Sommerhof) and the Beast (Kevin Frakes) waltz.

There’s a first time for everything.

Alton Little Theater will be producing a full-length Disney Broadway musical for the first time in the theater’s 84-year history this July — “the tale as old as time” — Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast.”

The summer showcase show will run Friday through Sunday, July 7-9, and Wednesday through Sunday, July 12-16.

“This is probably one of the biggest shows I have done in a while,” said Kevin Frakes, the theater company’s president, who plays the Beast and co-directs with Lee Cox, the theater’s vice president of public relations, marketing and development. “Lee and I are doing this together only because it is so big, and I’m also in it, which makes it a little bit harder.”

Frakes said he and Cox waited five years to get the performance rights to do the show. As soon as he saw a message in an email that Disney had released the show to be performed, ALT seized the opportunity.

“When Disney does something, they do it right,” Frakes said. The show “has everything in it,” he said.

Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast” tells the story of a girl, Belle, who meets and falls in love with the Beast, a prince since cursed for failing to see beauty on the inside. The story unfolds their friendship, and soon their romance, across musical soundtracks that include “Be Our Guest,” “Something There,” “Beauty and the Beast” and “If I Could Love Her.”

Frakes and Cox are directing a cast of 34 performers, and are happy with how disciplined and talented the cast members have been in the rehearsal process.

“This has probably been one of the best casts I’ve ever had,” said Frakes, who has been with the theater company 42 years. “These kids and the adults are so talented. They all do what they’re supposed to do and they’re here working. They’re working through the weekends. They’re working at night, and it’s such a big show, but they help each other. They applaud each other. It’s just a great, great group of kids.”

Finding the right person to play Belle, the female protagonist, was a challenge Frakes said, but he and Cox found that in 19-year-old Margaret Sommerhof, a soon-to-be theater performance major at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville in the fall.

“This has been probably one of the biggest learning experiences in my life,” said Sommerhof, who is making her ALT debut in this production. “Getting this opportunity meant the world to me and working with two great directors, and watching this process grow outside of the high school theater level, that’s been remarkable.

“Getting to see the set being built, the props being brought in, and working with lovely, lovely people has been amazing,” she said. “This whole experience, I’m so blessed. I just feel great. This has been so fun.”

Frakes said he and Cox chose Sommerhof out of seven young ladies who auditioned for the role.

“One night we had the battle of the Belles. We had them all here,” Frakes said. “They had to sing and they had to act. They had to dance. They had to react with me and they had to react with the Prince. We’re sitting there and Lee goes, ‘What do you think?’ And I said, ‘We just have to pick the person that sparkles.’ And it was her (Sommerhof). And we both came up with her just like that.”

Other cast members featured include Kurtis Leible (Gaston), Sawyer Burton (LeFou), Robyn Harders (Mrs. Potts), David Bishop (Lumiere), Brant McCance (Cogsworth), Kayla Robinson (Wardrobe), Nick Brunstein (Maurice), Nadja Kapetanovick (Chip), Mary Grace Brueggemann (Babette) and Nick Trapp as the Prince.

The ensemble of players from ages 10 to 64 also take on multiple roles as villagers, wolves, dancing dining accessories and more for the big production numbers that are part of the love story between two unlikely soul mates.

Frakes said he hopes people can attend and enjoy the show.

“I think with what is going on in the world nowadays, people need to come and be entertained, and they will be,” he said. “It’s a good family show where they can bring kids and mom and dad.”

Cox said she hopes the show will be a visual and auditory treat but that the audience leaves with a message about tolerance, kindness, and looking beyond appearance.

“It’s ultimately about tolerance and looking at someone’s character,” she said. “We’ve been trying to do that since the ‘60s, to get people to look at people’s character and not the color of their skin or not their appearance, per se, or their weight.

“I think that message is so important to get in your generation as children who adore this (show) as magical and it is, but I think that’s one of the reasons it’s so beloved,” Cox said. “There’s magic and the transformative power of love, but it’s ultimately about tolerance and looking to the heart in everyone.”

The young and young-at-heart, who come to see the show, will have the opportunity to have pictures taken with the cast, receive a rose from the Beast, purchase commemorative t-shirts and enjoy ice cream treats in the Dorothy Colonius Foyer. The theater offers a discount for tickets — $20 for adults and just $10 for patrons younger than 18.

Tickets can be secured through the theater’s website and by calling the box office at (618) 462-6562. Box office information and hours can be found at the website.

altonlittletheater.org

