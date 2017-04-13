Distinctly dedicated

Once again shining a spotlight on Granite City and its surrounding communities to the St. Louis-Metro East area, Chamber of Commerce Southwestern Madison County Executive Director Rosemarie Brown has been named a leader among local women.

The Missouri Athletic Club recognized the 2017 Women of Distinction, sponsored by the Women’s Initiative Committee, during its annual luncheon on April 7. The award is presented to nominated and chosen candidates who “enrich the community and contribute to the advancement of all women through leadership, character and professional achievements.”

In addition to and as part of her work with the chamber of commerce, Brown serves on numerous regional, national and local boards and committees and was one of the founding members of the first hospice program in Illinois. Establishing the It Starts Here foundation, the chamber, under her leadership, adopted a seven-mile stretch of Illinois 3, cleaning the area and raising more than $600,000 to build the McKinley Bridge Roadside Park, featuring a five-and-a-half story stainless steel sculpture.

That foundation also established the only leadership program of its kind in Madison County.

“It is truly an honor to be named for such a prestigious award,” Brown said. “However, I accepted this award for the chamber of commerce and for our area, because none of these many accomplishments were done by me alone. It takes committees and boards and the great people of this chamber of commerce working together. I’m so very fortunate to have the opportunity to work with our great business community.”

Brown was presented with the Women of Distinction award during the ceremony at the Missouri Athletic Club Downtown Clubhouse in St. Louis, along with fellow honorees Nancy Hawes, Dena Ladd, Bonnie Laiderman and Shannon Woodcock. The event was emceed by KMOV meteorologist Kristen Cornett and featured keynote speaker Saint Louis University women’s basketball coach Lisa Stone.

Illinois Electric Works President Dale Hamil nominated Brown for the award.

“Rosemarie Brown was chosen because she has been a driving force in attracting jobs into the Madison County area, in particular Granite City,” Hamil said. “There is scarcely a business, government or industry leader in the Metro East who does not know and appreciate her efforts. Through decades of effort to promote and improve the area, she has made a difference.

“I can think of no one more deserving of this honor.”

The award presentation was sponsored by the Stifel brokerage and investment firm, Maryville University, Crane Insurance Agents and Brokers, Weiss Attorneys at Law, Walter Knoll Florist and the Polsinelli Law Firm.

