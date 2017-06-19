District to bring school building back to life

ALTON — Members of the Alton School Board took action to breathe new life into one of their former school buildings, calling for extensive renovations at the former Mark Twain Elementary School.

The site at 907 Milton Road will undergo an estimated $3 million renovation to accommodate the needs of the district’s Motivational Achievement Center, to expand its current program, to bring out-of-school placement students back into the district, and to provide space for high school students needing a non-traditional learning environment.

“We will be expanding our current program from what is now serving students in kindergarten through eighth grade to serve through the 12th grade,” Alton School District Superintendent Mark Cappel said. “Our teachers and staff will also be able to better work with our district’s most challenging students so they can get back into their home schools.”

The savings to the district equate to roughly $150,000 from the 5 to 7 students who are currently placed out-of-district and would be returning. Along with those students, 40 to 45 students enrolled at the Motivational Achievement Center and 20 to 30 students from Alton High will also come into the newly renovated Mark Twain, totalling around 70 students.

Stacie Franke, dean of students at Alton’s Motivational Achievement Center, will transition into the role of school principal at Mark Twain. The school district is selling health-life-safety bonds to cover renovation costs. Renovations are planned to be complete in October or November, Cappel said, with the school moving from its current site at the James Center on Amelia Street to its new location over Christmas break.

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter