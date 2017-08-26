Diverse programming, experiential learning top of mind for interim dean

× Expand Paul Rose, interim dean of the SIUE School of Education, Health and Human Behavior

The Southern Illinois University Edwardsville School of Education, Health and Human Behavior’s diverse programming offers students powerful learning opportunities that are not readily available elsewhere, Interim Dean Paul Rose said.

In his interim role as leader of the school, Rose is focused on working collectively with faculty and staff to orient academic programs around student needs. A key component in fostering student success, he said, is the infusion of experiential learning opportunities into the programming, which covers education, health sciences, and behavioral science.

“Students in the School of Education, Health and Human Behavior get a diversity of experiences from our wide range of disciplines,” Rose said. “We continue to expand opportunities for students through new programming and innovative learning environments.

“We’re particularly excited about the imminent launch of a public health graduate program,” he said. “This will add to our health science offerings and allow us to contribute public health leaders to the region. Additionally, our new nutrition laboratory is providing applied learning experiences for students in our growing nutrition program.”

The school also prides itself on community engagement activities and outreach clinics that not only create hands-on experiences for students, but also provide tremendous value to members of the community.

“We’re grateful for the partners we have throughout the region and want to continue to build on those relationships,” Rose said. “These partnerships allow our students to become involved in the community and apply their knowledge in the field.”

Also contributing to student success is the school’s emphasis on student mentoring through faculty and professional advising, as well as research supervision.

“Through strong mentorships, students are able to get the advice they need to be highly effective in achieving their goals,” Rose said. “We’re enthusiastic about educating citizens who will contribute to their communities and become highly effective employees within the diversity of disciplines that our school represents.”

Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Xzob-3xOm5Q&feature=youtu.be

