Dogs and dummies

Todd Oliver says there’s something magical about performing in smaller theaters.

Oliver, known for his ventriloquism, hanging out with his companion Irving the talking and singing dog, and his appearance on “America’s Got Talent,” said Alton Little Theater is a great “cozy” venue.

“There’s something magical about being in a small little theater, when the audience doesn’t have to watch you on jumbotrons,” he said. “I don’t want to do those kind of gigs. Yes, the money can be good, but it’s not about money anymore ... My goal is about making families laugh together.

“And then also to get a message out there about pet responsibility,” he said. “And also for people of any age to realize that if you want to be a ventriloquist, you want to be a singer, you want to be a dancer, you want to be a writer, whatever you do, it’s all about practice and encouragement on a daily basis.”

Oliver is performing at ALT Friday through Sunday, April 6-8, with shows starting at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday.

In a recent interview, Oliver, 59, sat down and discussed what brought the ventriloquist out of him, his passion for giving back to the community, and a desire to see families laugh together.

Oliver was raised in Minneapolis with his dad, an airplane mechanic, his mom, a telephone operator and a brother two years younger.

“I saw one of those wooden-headed ventriloquist dummies when I was a kid, and I was infatuated because they could be so funny and charming and get away with a smart aleck comment that we can’t say but many times we’re thinking,” he said.

Oliver said he would go to the library to read everything he could find on ventriloquism because the dummy made an impression on him.

“I got a dummy for Christmas when I was 10, and then three days later my dad died,” Oliver recalled. “That little dummy helped with my sadness. And I also discovered that he could help make other people happy, too.”

He then started out as a volunteer for the Minneapolis public school system, and he would get out of school two or three times a week to do his act at junior highs and high schools. He ended up on the work program as an entertainer.

Oliver had an agent who worked for the Minneapolis School Board who convinced his high school counselor that entertaining with ventriloquism would be his vocation.

“It’s like a hobby that got out of hand,” he said.

Eventually, Oliver ended up in Nashville, Tenn., where he did production review shows and then he did television shows with The Nashville Network. He said he talked about making his dog talk with a producer friend from TNN, and the friend encouraged him just as his teachers encouraged him as a young man.

This talking and singing dog (because Oliver also plays musical instruments to accompany his acts) made his debut in 1996.

Meet Irving, a talking and singing dog with an attitude.

“He’s a big dog in a little dog’s body. He’s got quite an attitude,” Oliver said of the Boston terrier’s personality. “He’s knows all the answers. He’s not really impressed by me. He’s not really impressed by anybody, but he doesn’t hold any ill will toward anybody either.”

Oliver said Irving doesn’t understand why humans get to eat a variety of food, and he has to eat the same thing every day.

“I think from a dog’s perspective, human beings are too complicated and have too much stuff. It will be a lot simpler living a life as a dog,” Oliver said of Irving’s opinion.

Oliver also tours with three ventriloquist dummies: Joey, Pops, and Lilly.

Joey’s personality is a little boy with a big mouth who has the maturity of a 12-year-old that analyzes things as a college guy.

Pops has two teeth and green eyes, and is a happy-go-lucky old-timer while Lilly is his lifetime love.

Other featured performers include a Netherland dwarf bunny named Alice and three birds who assist Oliver in magic tricks.

“My animals are pets that just go to work with me,” Oliver said. “They’re not just for the show. I really love the companionship.”

He also brings that animal companionship with him to local schools and civic organizations, too.

Oliver, having acting as ALT’s Good Will Ambassador over the past week, performed gratis in nine local schools and civic organizations.

“I want to go to schools because I want to get my message across to the youngsters that maybe they’re not good in sports, maybe they’re not getting all A’s, but they really have a desire to do something that is good,” Oliver said.

“If I can encourage that, and then help a youngster to pursue that rather than pursue something in the darkness; the gangs, the dope, the booze ... You know the old saying, ‘Keep yourself busy at something good, you won’t go bad.’”

Oliver said he realized a lot of booking agencies went out of business because many schools aren’t scheduling assemblies anymore because it’s not in their budget, or the districts have been burned by other speakers who go in there to make a quick buck “but don’t have any good communication skills with children.”

“I want to help anybody out there to find the confidence and maintain confidence to chase their rainbow,” he said.

Oliver also adds that his performances at local theater venues are comedy shows first and foremost.

“This is not a motivational lecture. ,” he said. “First and foremost, this is a comedy show with a lot of audience participation.

“I just realized that there is a therapeutic value to ventriloquism,” he added. “People are going to listen to that dummy a whole lot more than they are going to listen to me. There’s something about the suspension of disbelief with a puppet and animals that can really leave a lasting impression. But first and foremost, this is a comedy show with a little bit of music and a little bit of magic and a lot of audience participation.”

Oliver had this to say about one of his goals when you come to see his show.

“I grew up really appreciating the experience of laughing with my parents, watching the same entertainment,” he said. “I remember sitting with my mom and my father and brother, and watching someone on television so funny and us all laughing together. It’s a great experience for a family. That’s my goal — making families laugh together.”

Oliver’s concert is the final in the “Extra, EXTRA Entertainment Series” at ALT. Adult tickets are $25 and tickets for students younger than 18 are $10.

The April concert also kicks off a number of kid-friendly events, including a “Magical Solstice with Mr. Harry Potter & Friends” June 21 at LCCC Library/Castle and “A Most Magical Evening of Disney Tribute” Aug. 18 at the Liberty Amphitheater.

altonlittletheater.org

(618) 462-3205

