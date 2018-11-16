Donations sought for Nameoki Township food drive

Hanfelder

Nameoki Township Assessor Tammy Hanfelder has organized the fifth annual Senior Citizen Holiday Food Drive.

Last year’s drive gathered enough food to provide meals for 22 senior citizen families. The donations included canned goods and nonperishable items. These items were donated by individuals, with the help of Grigsby Middle School students, Doit’s Village Inn, Casey’s General Store, Shop ‘n Save and other drop-off locations.

“We’re lucky to be overwhelmed by the support of the local community for our needy seniors,” Hanfelder said.

The food drive is underway, and organizers are planning to help 20 seniors in need this holiday season. They are accepting nonperishable food items and also need turkey donations. Those donations can be turkeys, or cash and gift cards toward turkeys would also be accepted.

Canned goods and nonperishable items can be dropped off at the Nameoki Township Assessor’s Office, 4250 State Route 162; Pontoon Beach Village Hall, 1 Regency Parkway (off Illinois 111); and Big T’s Fine Foods, 4020 Pontoon Road.

Donations will be accepted until Dec. 1.

“As usual, with the dedicated support of our community and local businesses we will again be helping needy seniors for the fifth year in a row,” Hanfelder said.

For more information, call the Nameoki Township Assessor’s Office at (618) 931-5688.

