Donors cover cost for seniors to adopt pets

This Christmas season, Derrick and Kathleen Richardson have teamed up with Joelle Shearin, vice president and general manager of Argosy Casino, retired Judge Ellar Duff, attorneys and community stakeholders Barry and Gaye Julian, and attorney John Simmons to donate money to cover the cost of at least five dog or cat adoptions for senior citizens.

The Richardsons partnered with nonprofit organizations 5A’s animal shelter in Godfrey and Senior Services Plus in Alton. The shelter’s pet adoptions include spay-neuter, shots, and chip.

Senior Services Plus Marketing Director Debbie Frakes will accept applications through Dec. 7 from seniors who would benefit the most from adopting a pet. For more information, call Frakes at (618) 465-3289, ext. 123.

“We’re doing our part to make sure some senior citizens are not lonely this holiday season, and at the same time providing a good home to a dog or cat,” Derrick D. Richardson said. “The companionship between a pet and its owner does wonders for both.”

The donors, partners, and seniors will meet at 5A’s to pick out a pet and meet and greet from 2-3 p.m. Friday, Dec. 14, at 5A’s, 4530 Alby St. in Godfrey.

