Donors to give away fans this weekend in Alton

Derrick and Kathleen Richardson have partnered with Joelle Shearin, vice president and general manager of Argosy Casino Alton; retired judge Ellar Duff, attorney John Simmons, and Midwest Members Credit Union to donate oscillating 20-inch fans to those who need to keep cool this summer.

The Richardsons say hot weather can be dangerous for people living in homes that lack adequate air circulation.

To receive a free fan, call the Crisis Food Center at (618) 462-8201, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday to Friday. Crisis Food Center will create a list of names. Pre-registration is required to receive a fan. While calling to register for free fan, one can sign up to receive a seven-day supply of food and pick up clothing items from the center during its normal hours of operation. The center is a food pantry and resale shop that gives away free food and clothes.

The Richardsons say the fan giveaway is just one of the ways they and their partners are giving back to assist people in need. Together, they donated $1,000 for the fans.

“For over 26 years, our team has contributed to the local community,” Shearin said. “This is a great example of the mission of our employee-based program, Argosy Cares. Our team members nominate organizations that are important to them, and our property makes a donation on their behalf.”

The donors will hand out the 60 free fans from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, June 30, at Crisis Food Center, 21 E. Sixth St., Alton, which is on a bus route.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter