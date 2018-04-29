Double nuptials

Brides-to-be Sara Fischer and Bailey Bricker described themselves as “beyond excited” to attend the February 2018 AdVantage Bridal Show with their moms, and with more than one good reason.

Not only were they excited to receive all the free goodies, but to discover hundreds of ideas in one place that would help make their big days beautifully unique and undeniably memorable.

In October, Fischer will marry Sawyer Bricker, Bailey’s younger brother. In December, Bailey Bricker will marry the man who captured her heart nearly six years ago, Drew Schwan.

This also means there would be two weddings in two months, by year’s end, and within an already busy time of year for most.

“Sawyer and I have been together for seven years this May and engaged since 2015,” Fischer said. “Both of us felt we wanted to have a long engagement, to save up money and to be out of school.”

Sara Fischer and Sawyer Bricker’s wedding date is Oct. 20. They will exchange vows at Silver Lake in Highland. Both residing in Highland now, Bricker still has much of his family in the Edwardsville and Cottage Hills area.

Porcia, an all-white bulldog, will serve as the couple’s flower girl, assisted by the daughters of the couple’s close friend. Brutus, their brown and white bulldog with a spot on his head, will serve as the couple’s ring bearer, accompanied by Bricker’s two nephews.

Sawyer’s big sister, Bailey Bricker, and her fiancé, Drew Schwan, will be wed on Dec. 22. Ever since she was a girl, Bailey said she wanted a Christmas-themed wedding.

“This wedding is going to be so beautiful with the winter wonderland ideas,” Fischer said. “This is Bailey’s all-time favorite holiday, and what better way to celebrate that by adding the love of her life into it?”

And while Bailey and Drew are still deciding where they most want to exchange their vows, they have already booked their reception venue at the Genesis Banquet Center in St. Louis.

With having a daughter and a son getting married, following tradition this time around will perhaps also bring a bit of relief. Fischer’s parents are more than happy to share the load with the Brickers. In fact, with the two weddings comes an even greater family intertwining. Sara and Sawyer have asked Drew to be one of their ushers for their October wedding. And Drew has asked both of Bailey’s brothers to stand with him when he and Bailey exchange vows in December.

“This just further shows how close we all are and how family really matters to all of us,” Fischer said.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter