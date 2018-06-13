Double the lip service

× Expand photo by Fred Pollard

“I pray for you every day. I pray for your safety.”

Although Peggy Snyder, mother of fallen St. Louis County Police Department officer Blake Snyder, may not be the driving force behind Mustache March 4PD, her words during the organization’s check presentation ceremony Tuesday evening summed up its mission.

For the second year, Steve Schwegel and Tina Bennett used Bluff City Grill’s upstairs meeting room to present local police departments with money raised from sponsorships, t-shirt sales, and tickets sold to the annual fundraising event, which features Schwegel’s band, The Glendale Riders.

Last year, Schwegel came up with the idea of police officers growing their mustaches throughout March to raise awareness about the needs of local law enforcement agencies and to raise money for tools the departments may not be able to afford on their own.

“We wanted to do something to show the police how much we appreciate and love you guys,” Schwegel said. “We wanted a way to be able to give you the tools you need to be safe and successful.”

Last year’s fundraiser, culminating with the concert event, helped raise $26,000, distributed among local law enforcement. This year’s total was revealed on Tuesday to be $50,000, nearly doubling last year’s total and surpassing all expectations.

Representatives from the Brighton, South Roxana, Alton, Jerseyville, East Alton, Bethalto, Hartford and Bunker Hill police departments spoke about how last year’s money was spent, going to specific needs such as computer equipment, monitors, vests, gifts for the community, and even a K9 officer.

Other departments, including Grafton and Madison County, also were present during the check presentation.

Bennett said their organization is different than BackStoppers, as Mustache March 4PD focuses on ways to help to equip departments ahead of tragedy.

“When the need arises, they are there to help,” Bennett said. “We are here to help before that happens.”

She also said the committee members and approximately 130 sponsors were crucial to the success of the annual drive, and singled out Hit-N-Run as the largest contributor this year.

Funds raised go to outreach and other programs through the Police Benevolent and Protective Association. For more information, visit the website.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter