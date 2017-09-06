Doughboy dedication

× Expand Photo by Kathy Turner The Doughboy Statue, erected in November 1920 in the Glen Carbon Cemetery on Guy Street, will be rededicated Saturday, Sept. 16, following restoration work commissioned by the Glen Carbon Historical and Museum Commission.

Glen Carbon leaders will celebrate the restoration of a piece of history when they rededicate a statue commemorating two Glen Carbon soldiers lost during World War I.

Under the guidance of the village’s Historical and Museum Commission, the statue has undergone restoration and will be unveiled during the ceremony.

In 1919, during the United States’ involvement in World War I, two young Glen Carbon residents, Emil Trentaz and Harry G. Seaton, were killed in battle in France. A group of Glen Carbon residents decided to recognize the two soldiers with a statue in their honor.

Over the latter part of 1919 and early 1920, the group held carnivals and dances to raise funds for the statue. The group also used individual and business donations to help pay for the commissioned artwork.

In November 1920, the Doughboy Statue was erected in Glen Carbon Cemetery to stand guard over the soldiers’ graves. After nearly 100 years of exposure to the weather, the statue was showing signs of decay.

It’s called the Doughboy Statue to recognize the term used for Army and Marine Corps members of the American Expeditionary Forces in World War I. The term, however, first appeared during the Mexican-American War of 1846-1848 to apply to Army infantrymen. There are varying theories as to why the term was used, the most popular of which is the soldiers were often covered with dust from marching, giving the appearance of unbaked dough.

The Glen Carbon Historical and Museum Commission decided to restore the monument to assure it will serve as a testament to the soldiers for many more years. The organization commissioned John Heider and Chris Hillmann to take on the restoration project.

The statue has been cleaned and repairs made. There was notable damage to the gun stock as well as the doughboy’s nose and eyes. The gravesite had settled, requiring landscaping and concrete work. A-1 Concrete stepped in to level the gravesites.

To commemorate the 100th anniversary of the United States entering World War I, the village will host a rededication at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, at the Glen Carbon City Cemetery on Guy Street. Because of limited handicapped parking at the cemetery, a shuttle service will be available from the Madison County Transit Bike Trail near the old baseball diamond and firehouse at 199 S. Main St. Shuttles will begin at 1:15 p.m. with the last pickup at 1:45 p.m. Return shuttles will run immediately following the ceremony. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs.

In observance of the dedication, the Glen Carbon Heritage Museum will close at 12:30 p.m. to allow museum staff to attend the celebration.

