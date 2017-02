GODFREY — The L&C Veterans Club will sell Krispy Kreme doughnuts in the Reid Café Hallway at 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22.

A dozen fresh doughnuts will be available for $7. Deliveries, within a reasonable distance, will be provided for orders of 5 dozen or more.

The club will use the proceeds to fund veteran and military-related activities on campus and in the community.

For information, call Terry Lane at (618) 468-5500 or email tdlane@lc.edu.

