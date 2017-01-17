Down on Main Street

ALTON — The lyrics to the classic Bob Seger song may involve memories and nostalgia, but our local “Main Street” is all about looking to the future.

Alton Main Street’s annual appreciation party Jan. 12 at Bluff City Grill’s new location was more than a chance to welcome incoming board members, present awards and kick off its partnership drive … it was a chance to give some good-natured ribbing to its executive director.

“I had to train six or eight different directors in the first eight years Main Street was involved with the car show,” Jamey Griffin, who partners with the organization on the annual All-Wheels Drive-In Car Show, joked. “Then, this little, dark-haired girl comes up all excited, saying ‘I’m Sara.’ The next year, I was surprised to see she was back.

“After 10 years of having the same director, I want to thank Sara from the bottom of my heart for her dedication and her hard work.”

Virginia Woulfe-Beile also spoke of McGibany’s dedication as she gave the example of watching the director fearlessly stand in the middle of the road, using chalk to mark booth locations for events.

The evening recognized the organization’s 20th anniversary as well as McGibany’s tenure for a decade as executive director.

“It takes a remarkable person to commit that much of her time and that much of her life to a cause like this,” DeAnna Jarrell Massie, who served as comedian MC for the event, said.

Outgoing President Debby Edelman passed the ceremonial gavel to Sasha Bassett.

“It has been a pleasure to serve,” Edelman, who will serve in 2017 as treasurer, said.

“Thank you so much to all of our board members; you guys are so hard-working and I am really excited to be working with a board that is so dedicated,” Bassett said.

The 2017 AMS Board of Directors also was recognized and will consist of Jen Cline (vice-president), Edelman, Alex Cope (secretary) and returning board members Nate Keener, Sally Kirbach, Jeff Ledford, Harmony Tribble, Kitty Edelen and Vickie Hopkins, joined by incoming members Scott Yanta, Cody Hinkle and Donna Nunnally. Retiring members who served in 2016 are Monica Mason, Sharon Jackson, Laura Asher, Cory Davenport and Matt Asselmeier.

Volunteers of the Year were presented with a ceremonial plaque bearing their name. This year’s recipients included Alex Cope for her community gardening efforts, Penny Schmidt with Jacoby Arts Center for her help in organizing the group’s What’s Up Downtown meetings, Jamey Griffin for his work with the annual All-Wheels Drive-In Car Show, Darold Jackson, Sally Kirbach and Bob and Becky Sancamper for volunteering with the farmers and night markets, Stacey Noble Loveland for her work with A Taste of Downtown, Missy Long and Cobra Kai Inc. for helping design the T-shirts for the Mississippi Earthtones Festival, Nate Keener for his help with the Mississippi Earthtones Festival, Sheri Ramey and Ashley Cline for helping fill the gift bags for the annual tree lighting downtown, Emmylou Pruitt for volunteering with the Green Gift Bazaar, and Derrick Richardson, who along with his wife, Kathleen, helps organize downtown’s annual chili cook-off.

Food for the annual event was provided by Bluff City Grill and desserts were donated by Duke Bakery, My Just Desserts, Olive Oil Marketplace, 1904 General Store, Frost Bakery, LuciAnna’s Pastries, The Edible Art Bakery and Nana’s Kitchen.

A downtown revitalization program responsible for events such as the Farmers and Artisan’s Market, Green Gift Bazaar and the Mississippi Earthtones Festival, Alton Main Street also organizes fundraisers, beautification projects and economic development activities dedicated to the downtown area.

During 2016, the organization raised $77,669 and spent $69,620. The majority of funds raised came from sponsorship (27 percent), vendor fees (22 percent) and partnership dues (18 percent), with 81 percent of expenses going to events and projects, 13 percent spent on administrative services and 6 percent on fundraising. It depends on financial resources and volunteer manpower from residents and businesses to continue to provide free civic events.

Throughout the year, the organization assisted a number of newer businesses in various ways, including Frost Bakery, It’s Raining Zen, Piasa Body Art, The Underground on Broadway, Cracker Factory Great Rivers Lodging and more.

“My biggest goal for the next 10 years is to focus on cultivating the creative entrepreneurs that live in our midst,” McGibany said. “Downtown Alton is becoming a lightning rod for the movers and shakers in our community, and AMS is here to roll out the red carpet and give personalized attention to help great ideas flourish.”

