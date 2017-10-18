Down Yanda

GLEN CARBON — One of Madison County’s first permanent settlements was in a wilderness area just north of Judy Creek. That settlement was originally named Goshen Settlement after the biblical land of Goshen.

The community was eventually renamed Glen Carbon after the rich history of coal mining associated with it. It was incorporated as the village of Glen Carbon in 1892 and this year is its quasquicentennial (125-year) anniversary.

Earlier this year, Glen Carbon Mayor Robert Jackstadt asked community organizations to consider hosting special events to commemorate the anniversary. On Saturday, Oct. 14, the Glen Carbon Museum and Historic Commission held an open house at the historic Yanda Cabin.

Craftsman from St. Louis and the Riverbend performed demonstrations of crafts from the pioneer period throughout the day. Museum Director Linda Sinco explained the demonstrations showed what life was like back in those more primitive times.

“The cabin event is hosting craftspeople showing skills needed for early life in Glen Carbon,” she said.

Demonstrations included blacksmithing, woodworking, needlework, corn grinding and music played on guitars, dulcimers, banjos and violins.

Yanda Cabin was discovered within the walls of a modern house purchased by the village of Glen Carbon and is believed to have been built by blacksmith William Yanda in 1853. He and his wife raised 10 children in the cabin.

The cabin was open for touring during the Saturday event and was furnished with replica period furniture and fixtures. The ceiling rafters and attic floor in the historic structure are original. The rough-hewn wooden shingles on the roof are the same type as originally used when it was built.

Blacksmith Mike Lanham forged and shaped iron using 1800s equipment. Lanham became interested in blacksmithing while attending Southern Illinois University Edwardsville and has been involved in the Illinois Valley Blacksmithing Association and the Blacksmithing Association of Missouri.

In addition to demonstrating blacksmithing methods, Lanham explained to the audience the history of the craft and how tools were used in pioneer days.

Lucinda Sinco displayed needlecraft and quilting techniques from the late 1800s and exhibited a number of quilts with designs from that period. Unlike many quilts created today on sewing machine, pioneer quilts were completely hand-stitched.

“You can tell the difference in a hand-stitched quilt as soon as you look at it,” she said.

Gene Stratman showed how corn was ground during those times, using both a sheller and grinder from the period.

“Wheat required a grinding stone and was usually done at a central mill in the village,” he said. “But corn was ground by individuals in their homes.”

Nancy Lippincott and Charles Pool entertained attendees with music from a number of stringed instruments. Pool explained that music from the pioneer era was distinctive, just as it has been during many eras over the years.

“Within the pioneer era there were also distinct types of music such as folk and popular songs,” he said.

Jason Sinco demonstrated a variety of woodworking techniques from the era. The tools he used during his demonstrations were all from the pioneer period.

“People need to know how this was done,” he said. “This has become a lost art to most people today.”

The Kiwanis had a food tent in their support of the event.

“The Kiwanis have always been strong supporters of us,” Linda Sinco said.

Additional information about events being held in conjunction with the quasquicentennial can be found on the village’s website or by calling the village office at (618) 288-1200.

