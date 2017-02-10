Downtown meeting spotlights future developments

ALTON — Good news filled the East Room at Jacoby Arts Center on Tuesday, Feb. 7, as the quarterly What’s Up Downtown meeting rolled out. Hosted by Alton Main Street, the packed room was full of businesspeople, community members and others with a strong interest in downtown Alton’s growth and progress.

Alton Main Street’s Sara McGibany welcomed the large turnout and shared information about upcoming events coordinated by her organization. She announced a first meeting at 9 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, at the Riverbender Community Center for those interested in this year’s Alton Farmers and Artisans’ Market.

“We are considering kicking off the market in May this year rather than wait until June,” she said.

McGibany also talked about the group’s new event, Small Town — Big World. A new cultural celebration planned for March 18, it will include a celebration of food, music, sports, visual art, dance, clothing, crafts and more at multiple venues in downtown Alton. The day will kick off with a Nations of the World Dining Event at Deliverance Temple, followed by activities and events throughout the downtown area. McGibany noted that Lewis and Clark Community College, Southern Illinois University Edwardsville and Principia College have all signed up to be part of this new cultural event for Alton.

The first guest speaker was Christine Velloff of Brown Bag Bistro, 318 E. Broadway, next to what is locally known as the World’s Fair building. She talked about plans for the venue, including a beer and wine garden in late spring or early summer.

Velloff said the menu will offer appetizers, soups, salads, sandwiches and sweets.

“The bistro will be more of a self-serve,” said Velloff in terms of the food offerings. “We may do signature drinks at some point, but otherwise we will not have hard alcohol.”

She said there will also be music offerings, “more of an acoustic sound,” out on the patio, which can seat about 60.

While the patio is not accessible, the venue’s inside seating is and will accommodate 25 to 30 people. Velloff also noted hours of operation are anticipated to be “bistro hours,” 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. weekdays, noon to 7 p.m. Sundays and closed Mondays.

The second guest speaker, Steve Schwegel of local band Glendale Riders, talked about the upcoming Mustache March fundraiser. To benefit benevolent funds for the Alton, Bethalto and Jerseyville police departments, the monthlong event will wrap up with a night of music, food and entertainment April 1 at Bluff City Grill.

Participants will grow out their mustaches through March, and judging will take place as a part of the April 1 event. Tickets for the evening are $20 each and will be available at the Alton Visitor Center and at Bluff City Grill.

Glendale Riders will provide music that evening, and there will be other activities throughout. In addition to donating $1,000 to the fundraiser along with its venue for the April 1 event, Bluff City Grill is donating 10 percent of its meal proceeds to the effort.

Schwegel said that sponsorships are still available as well: at $125 each if you participate in the Mustache March, $250 if you opt out. T-shirts imprinted with the words “Back the Blue” will be given to event supporters.

Following Schwegel, Alton Police Chief Jake Simmons highlighted recent law enforcement activities around Alton, and noted that he was a bit concerned about an increase in graffiti around downtown, and particularly near the Clark Bridge.

“If you see anyone out down there after dark, please call,” Simmons said.

Stephanie Tate of the Alton Regional Convention and Visitors Bureau said both Restaurant Week and eagle-watching season have been successful. She cited a 50 percent increase in the number of visitors coming to Alton for eagle-watching already this season, noting the season will end around March 1. She also announced Alton’s Craft Beer Week will take place from April 22 to 29, and that new downtown Alton maps and visitors guides are in development.

Speakers from the audience included Terri and Glenn “Beau” Beaubien of State Street Market and Bistro talking about their wine-inspired dinners and upcoming events, along with their expansion that houses a retail wine shop; Lillian Bates of By Design discussing upcoming classes and the offering of custom fashion design through her shop as well as fabric being for sale; and Penny Schmidt of Jacoby Arts Center, who also shared highlights and upcoming events.

Others who spoke briefly included Olive Oil Marketplace’s Tim Meeks, noting their upcoming five-year anniversary; Dave Nunnally from It’s Raining Zen and Mineral Springs Mall, who announced the return of the Thursday night drum circles; and Eric Stauffer of Dark Horse Art Works, who highlighted several upcoming art events along with their involvement with the Regional Art Works’ donation of art supplies to area schools.

Denny Scarborough of the Tinner’s Anvil antique shop also spoke about the upcoming mayoral race. The new Alton YMCA executive director, Dorothy Hummel, introduced herself to those in attendance and talked about programming and new developments, along with Sydney Shansey speaking about the YMCA’s Youth Engagement Program. Holly Neeley shared news about her new mobile food truck, operating under the name of Flights Coffee and Waffle Bar, coming to Alton.

Before the gathering adjourned, McGibany announced a new coffee shop was going into the former Germania Bank building on Broadway, to be open by summer; it will also have a craft beer tap room open by Labor Day.

The next What’s Up Downtown takes place at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 9, at Jacoby Arts Center, 527 E. Broadway, Alton. For information, contact McGibany at Alton Main Street.

