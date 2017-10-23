Dr. Angie Harris joins Family Physicians of Alton

ALTON — BJC Medical Group welcomes Dr. Angie Harris, a doctor of osteopathic medicine, to Family Physicians of Alton.

Harris began Oct. 15 at Family Physicians, Suite 230 of Medical Office Building B on the Alton Memorial Hospital campus.

Harris received her medical degree in 2000 from Nova Southeastern University College of Osteopathic Medicine in Florida. She went on to complete her residency in family medicine in 2004 at Greenville Hospital System in South Carolina. She has more than 13 years of experience in hospital settings, including urgent care and family medicine.

“I enjoy practicing family medicine because I get to treat the whole family,” Harris said. “From children and young adults to seasoned adults of both genders, I really enjoy partnering and caring for patients of all ages and backgrounds.”

Before becoming a physician, Harris taught middle school mathematics for four years and coached the basketball, tennis and volleyball teams. She grew up with the dream of becoming both a math teacher and a physician. She was able to accomplish this by bridging the time between undergraduate school and medical school. Becoming a math teacher and a coach proved to be a valuable experience in the practice of medicine.

Harris says while some aspects of medicine are straightforward, sometimes the answer isn’t so clear. It requires problem-solving, research, and collaboration to find a solution. She also states that just as her students required repetition, homework, and teamwork to master a lesson or concept, she finds that her patients sometimes require repetition, homework, and teamwork to manage chronic conditions such as diabetes, asthma, hypertension, hyperlipidemia, and a myriad of other conditions. Harris is patient, compassionate, and will always be her patient’s champion in helping them live well.

Harris is married and has a blended family, which includes six children between her and her husband. She relocated to Illinois from Atlanta with her husband, who was born and raised in southwestern Illinois.

When she isn’t working in the office, she enjoys spending time with her family, going to her children’s events at school, and traveling. She is also a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. and looks forward to participating in the local chapter with community service projects.

Harris is a member of BJC Medical Group. For more information, call (618) 463-7777.

Dr. Angie Harris