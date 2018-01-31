Dr. Ryan Diederich to lead Anderson’s surgery department

GLEN CARBON — Dr. Ryan Diederich of MidAmerica Plastic Surgery was recently named chairman for the Department of Surgery at Anderson Hospital in Maryville.

Diederich is a Southern Illinois native who established MidAmerica Plastic Surgery in 2011 in Glen Carbon.

“I am honored to be named to this position and I look forward to the next two years of serving my fellow surgeons and the patients in our region,” Diederich said. “The Department of Surgery will work to provide the highest quality of care to our patients and continuously improve as a department.”

Diederich is committed to serve this region because he sees the value he can bring to the area after being raised in Southern Illinois. He will use experience from his own practice to improve the Department of Surgery by providing leadership and mentoring to the faculty through education, research, and exceptional care.

MidAmerica Plastic Surgery is a 15-minute drive from downtown St. Louis. Diederich specializes in cosmetic and reconstructive plastic surgery procedures, including breast augmentation, breast lift, body-sculpting, and facial rejuvenation. He also has specialized training in procedures for the hand and offers an assortment of medical spa services.

