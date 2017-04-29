Drawn to the fields

× Expand Photo by Danette M. Watt Phill Beile stands in front of spring greens in the greenhouse at La Vista Community Supported Agriculture Farm. The farm is accepting shareholders for its 2017 season beginning in mid-May.

GODFREY — A farmer needs to be “flexible and versatile,” says Phill Beile.

Beile, the new head farmer at Godfrey’s La Vista Community Supported Agriculture Farm, is taking the farm into its 15th season. He’s moving to the position after three years as an apprentice to Eric and Crystal Stevens, La Vista’s previous farmers.

Beile, 24, is no stranger to hard work in the field or greenhouse. He worked a couple years for Asta Sadauskas, owner of The Greenery, who sparked his interest in growing plants. Beile came to work at La Vista after his mom, who was a shareholder, noticed they were looking for help.

“Asta is one of the hardest-working people I’ve met,” Beile says. “She has a great work ethic. I like hands-on work and seeing progress of the plants as they grow.”

Beile doesn’t expect much to change during his first year. He’s already sown many of the spring vegetables shareholders love — leeks, broccoli rabe, kale. Later in the season will be strawberries, plenty of tomatoes and green beans, and fall crops such as potatoes and greens. The herb garden also will continue, offering fresh basil, dill, rosemary and thyme.

“I’ll follow the same model this year, growing many of the same vegetables, perhaps tweaking with different ones next year after we get feedback from shareholders,” he says.

The big challenge, he says, is to adapt to changing weather. Only 30 percent of crops sown earlier this season survived because seedlings couldn’t break through the mud created by heavy rains.

“I’m learning that working with Mother Nature is a delicate process,” he says, smiling. “She’s in charge.”

A farm operated under the community-supported agriculture model gives small farmers a ready outlet for their produce while providing members with sustainably grown vegetables, herbs and fruit. Consumers get to know their farmer and can have confidence in the quality of their food.

“What’s neat about La Vista is the older shareholders reminisce about their experiences on a farm,” Beile says. “At the same time, it gives younger shareholders a better understanding why the farm is important and how industrialized our food has become. I love seeing happy shareholders and want to keep them happy. It’s why I do this.”

Events throughout the year create a strong sense of community and Beile says favorites such as the Tomato Fest in August, a Taste of the Farm dinner in October, and the Harvest Party in November are on the schedule.

Last year, Old Bakery Beer Company hosted the Taste of the Farm dinner. This year it will return to the farm, board member Cindy Gelsthorpe says.

“We had feedback from guests who wanted to see it held at the farm because the property is so beautiful,” she says. “They liked the food and beer pairings, so we’ll offer that again.”

The farm is developing a partnership with the owners of the micro-brewery, but Gelsthorpe declines to elaborate for now.

Four-plus acres at La Vista, 4350 Levis Lane in Godfrey past The Nature Institute, yield produce for members from May through November. Members buy a seasonal share at the start of the growing season and pick up produce either weekly or bi-weekly, which includes access to the you-pick fields.

Shareholders can opt to pick up their produce at the farm or can sign up for one of two delivery points: Garden Heights Nursery in Richmond Heights, Mo., or Green Earth Grocery in Edwardsville.

Shares will be capped at 90 and are almost sold out. For more information or to buy a share, call (618) 466-8955 or (618) 467-2104.

La Vista CSA Farm Open House

2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, May 7

4350 Levis Lane, Godfrey

Tour the farm, meet the farmer and sample fresh spring greens. Take Levis Lane to the end, enter the Oblate Novitiate property and follow the signs.

lavistacsa.org

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter