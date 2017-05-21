× Expand Photo by David Colburn Alton VFW Post No. 1308 conducted its inaugural meeting for the Courage Inspiration Determination (CID) Program on May 15. Meeting participants included (front row, from left) Sean Reeder, Tara Reeder, Post Vice Commander Wayne Able, Audrey Able, Jentzen Felt, Carson Malone (back row, from left) Chaplain Tom Asbury, CID Assistant Chairman Bill Perkins, Officer of the Day Art Moore, Capt. Joe Ruhnke and Capt. Kyle Suchomski of the 739th Multi Role Bridge Company of Granite City, State Commander Dave Stout, Rosalie Huebner of the 5th District Marine Corps League Auxiliary, and Ritual Team Member Billy Hammond.

To quote musician Phil Vassar, “Dreams can grow wild, born inside an American child.”

In many cases, the strength and courage of children facing adversity are an inspiration, even to the toughest of countrymen.

Alton VFW Post No. 1308 conducted its inaugural meeting May 15 for the Courage Inspiration Determination (CID) program.

“We decided we wanted to make it a bit more light-hearted than a standard VFW meeting, for the children,” Post Vice Commander Wayne Able said.

Early in the meeting, VFW members suspended the rules to allow family and friends to remain.

Able was inspired to start the program after reading the story of Cody Green and Sgt. Mark Dolfini on the Stars & Stripes Facebook page. Green was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia before his second birthday. After Dolfini learned the boy idolized Marines and wished to join when he was of age, he planned to visit him. Medical complications did not allow for the visit, and Dolfini was later notified by Cody’s parents that he was down to his final hours. Dolfini dressed in full regalia and stood outside the hospital doors for eight hours.

After reading the story, Able prayed and reflected on Dolfini’s commitment, inviting CID Assistant Chairman Bill Perkins to get involved. With the support of their VFW colleagues, the program came to life with four recorded operations in the minutes — the CID Unit deployed to Cardinal Glennon Hospital on May 18, 2015; St. Louis Shriners Hospital on Nov. 10, 2015; Lafayette, Ind., on Oct. 15, 2016; and most recently to Life Community Church of Central Illinois on May 13.

According to the VFW, the impetus behind the program was to recognize the indomitable spirit of children who are fighting personal battles, which often go unrecognized with the exception of immediate family.

“These children don’t give up,” Perkins said. “They’ve got that smile that warms the room, and that determination that inspires you. You don’t get ‘why me?’

“This is a chance to recognize kids that might not be able to play sports because of their conditions,” Perkins said. “While their brothers and sisters are getting trophies, they’ll have a medal that’s the same size and same dimensions as the men and women in uniform.”

Abel’s medal design consists of a front emblem of a child’s hand and a back inscription of the words “courage, inspiration, and determination.” The medal hangs from a white ribbon, symbolizing children’s innocence.

Six children were recognized during Monday night’s ceremony — Audrey Able, Jentzen Felt, Carson Malone, Tara Reeder, Brady Wilson, and Landon Wilson. Although he was unable to attend, Drew Batton was also honored.

State Commander Dave Stout recited the oath for each child honored at the ceremony.

“I, (name), on my honor, promise to do my best everywhere I go and in everything I do, to keep my room clean, help around the house and set a good example for everyone and to be the best junior comrade to Post No. 1308 that I can be, cross my heart and hope to spit. I declare these new members officially installed.”

Capt. Joe Ruhnke, commander of the 739th Multi Role Bridge Co. of Granite City, gave a speech honoring the children for their inspiring brand of courage.

“We’re here to talk about personal courage and courage from within,” he said. “This is courage for the young individuals in the room who have faced very scary things head-on, who have done things that weren’t very pleasant, who have fought through things that were challenging.

“You can’t start fighting something until you decide you’re going to lead into it and take it head on. In the Army, we have something called the soldier’s creed, and the four lines I want to highlight are perhaps the most important for tonight’s event: ‘I’ll always place the mission first; I will never accept defeat; I will never quit; and I will never leave a fallen comrade.’”

VFW members recognized Rosalie Huebner of the 5th District Marine Corps League Auxiliary, Sgt. Maj. Sam Roberts of the Marine Corps Reserve, and Ret. Master Chief Petty Officer Jim Baze of the Navy for their generous contributions in ensuring the program’s continued success.

