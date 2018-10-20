Motorcycle club working to make dreams come true

× Expand Photo by Melissa Meske Representatives from the Dreamweavers Motorcycle Club gather at Ted’s Motorcycle World in Alton on Oct. 13 to present a check for $4,200 to Patches and Badges for Kids NFP. (From left) Jessica Wells of Patches and Badges, holding the top salesperson plaque awarded to Pour House server Tammy Breden; Dreamweavers MC member Mary Ann Coen; Ted’s Motorcycle World’s Bill Stewart, holding the 3rd place top sales award for Fieldon’s Pour House; Dreamweavers MC member Brian Osborn; MC member Dawn Smoot, holding the 2nd place top sales award to Melvey’s Place in Alton; MC member Charles Smoot holding the 1st place top sales award to J Boats; and Dreamweavers members Michael Link and Jim Coen presenting a check to Patches and Badges’ President Brent Wells. Future member Samuel Wells is at the handlebars of the Harley in the center of the photo.

Luck and good fortune were uncommonly found connected with the number 13 for one local charity last weekend in Alton.

On Saturday morning, Oct. 13, a few members from the Dreamweavers Motorcycle Club gathered at Ted’s Motorcycle World in Alton to present a check for $4,200 to Patches and Badges for Kids NFP.

The funds will be used to help support the charity’s annual shopping spree with local kids at the Wood River Walmart in December, and to address other needs made known to Patches and Badges by area schools, educators and community leaders.

Members of the Dreamweavers host an annual Christmas in July fundraiser event designed to raise money for the Patches and Badges program.

“If you’ve ever seen the faces on the kids during the shopping trip, then you’ll know why we do this each year,” Dreamweavers member Michael Link said.

During the six-week effort that spans annually from July 1 to Aug. 15, customers at several different locations throughout Madison County this year could buy specially designed “custom wheel” decals (green for $1 each, gold for $5 each), personalize their decals, and display them on the wall at the establishment in a show of support.

Some of the more visible supporters of the Dreamweavers’ fundraising event this year included Marathon Pipeline, Ted’s Motorcycle World and Pride Fitness.

There were also hundreds of individual supporters as well.

“We just want to give a big thank you to all the patrons who spent their money with us by making all those purchases at the area participating businesses,” said Jim Coen of Dreamweavers. “We are truly grateful for their support.”

Out of the businesses hosting the wheel sales, three were recognized for top sales. First place went to J Boats in rural Jerseyville, 2nd place to Melvey’s Place in Alton, and 3rd place to Pour House in Fieldon. Also recognized for top individual sales was Pour House server Tammy Breden.

"We are very family-oriented and charity-driven,” Link said.

“We do many fundraisers throughout the year for several organizations,” Coen added. “And many of our members are involved in other charities as well.”

Since its beginning in January 2001, Patches and Badges for Kids NFP has made its mission assisting area school districts with needy children in their school system and assist families in emergency situations. These efforts are solely sponsored by volunteers, donations from local businesses and from individual persons with generous hearts and open minds.

Patches and Badges for Kids NFP assists families in need, and conducts a yearly shopping spree for needy children in December. The shopping spree children are selected by the area school teachers, nurses and social workers, to ensure that those most in need are helped.

Outside of the annual shopping event, any type of emergency assistance given is processed through a conservative approach. Request letters must be mailed to Patches and Badges for Kids and must include an explanation of assistance needed, a contact person, address and phone. The request is then reviewed by the board members to determine what appropriate assistance can be given.

“If any readers would like to help Patches and Badges for Kids, there are a few different ways they can,” Jessica Wells said. “Online, you can visit our website and donate via PayPal, or you can designate us as the charity of your choice when making purchases through Amazon Smile.”

Donations can also be mailed to Patches & Badges NFP, P.O. Box 562, Wood River, IL 62095.

Formerly a part of the Shop with a Cop program, Patches and Badges for Kids was formed to consolidate efforts among local motorcycle clubs, first responders, community organizations and businesses in Madison County that all share a common love — one for kids and families.

“Our organization is first responder, motorcycle club based,” Brent Wells, who leads the Patches and Badges organization, said. “Those involved come from a first responder and biker background. And the relationship we have with the Dreamweavers has been there since day one. They have always been dedicated to helping our local families and kids, and to keeping the funds raised here for those locally in need. They are the hardest working group I have ever met.

“I personally believe it’s our job as citizens to find a way to make a difference. Those involved with Patches and Badges, and those supporting our efforts, are changing lives for these kids and for families.”

