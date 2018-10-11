Drone to add new capabilities for SIUE engineering school

× Expand (From left, front row) SIBA Chief Executive Officer Donna Richter presents a $20,000 check to SIUE’s Anne Werner, associate professor and chair of the Department of Construction; and (from left, back row) Assistant Professor Chenxi Yuan, Associate Dean Chris Gordon, and Dean Cem Karacal.

The Southern Illinois Construction Advancement Program has donated $20,000 to the Southern Illinois University Edwardsville School of Engineering’s Department of Construction for the purchase of a specialized construction drone.

The drone will be capable of supporting multiple payloads for versatile construction-site data acquisition applications, including centimeter-accuracy global positioning, high-definition video and thermal imaging.

“The Southern Illinois Builders Association and the Southern Illinois Construction Advancement Program have been instrumental in the success of the SIUE construction program over our 40-year history and have been longstanding partners in promoting safety, education, and the advancement of the building industry,” said Chris Gordon, the engineering school’s associate dean and professor in the Department of Construction.

According to Gordon, SICAP’s generous donation, coupled with the Department of Construction’s recently hired faculty members’ technological expertise, keeps the construction program and its students at the forefront of the industry. Students gain strong technical and leadership skills that prepare them to lead in an industry that is rapidly innovating in both technology and project delivery.

“This new platform will provide our students opportunities to interact with best-in-class data acquisition methods to support construction management activities,” Gordon said. “In addition, it will support the scholarship of our faculty members who focus on improving the modeling, inspection and management of our built environment.”

Department of Construction Assistant Professor Chenxi Yuan is training for the Federal Aviation Administration’s Remote Pilot Exam, which will permit him to operate the construction drone in research and creative activities. His research interests include object detection and tracking, underground utilities mapping, geospatial information management, e-construction and mixed reality.

Construction and civil engineering instructor David Sherrill is also a licensed drone pilot and will be using the new drone in the advanced surveying classes.